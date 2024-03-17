Kerala Blasters FC to sign Noah Sadaoui on two-year deal: Reports

Kerala Blasters FC are set to sign a two-year deal with Moroccan player Noah Sadaoui, which will keep him at the club until the end of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season, as per The Bridge.

Noah Sadaoui is currently with FC Goa, having joined the Indian Super League club ahead of the 2022/23 season. In his debut season with the club, he scored nine goals and assisted as many times from 20 appearances in the Indian top-tier league.

The 30-year-old player also scored a couple of goals in three appearances during the Super Cup 2023 for the Gaurs. He scored both goals against Jamshedpur FC in a 3-5 losing cause.

In the ongoing ISL season, the Moroccan player has scored six goals and assisted three in 17 encounters. He scored a couple of goals each against Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and one goal each against East Bengal FC and new entrants Punjab FC.

He also played three matches in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 and five matches in the Durand Cup 2023. Noah Sadaoui scored six goals in the Durand Cup and one goal in the Super Cup in the ongoing Indian football season.

FC Goa's overseas recruit has played across various positions (center-forward, left midfielder, left winger) in the 2023/24 season. His move to Kerala Blasters FC will weaken the Gaurs' attack and midfield in the upcoming season.

Where are FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2023-24 points table?

FC Goa are currently placed third in the points table with 36 points from 19 matches, including 10 wins, six draws, and three losses. The Gaurs play their next match at home against Hyderabad FC on April 5.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC are fifth in the standings with 29 points from 18 matches, having won nine, lost seven, and drawn a couple of matches. They face Jamshedpur FC on March 30 away from home.