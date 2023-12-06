Mumbai City FC are on the verge of appointing Petr Kratky as their new head coach, according to Times of India journalist Marcus Megulhao.

Currently serving as the assistant coach for Melbourne City FC, Kratky has been associated with the Australian club for over five years. His journey with Melbourne City began as the coach for the youth team, and in 2021, he assumed the role of assistant coach following Des Buckingham’s move to Mumbai City FC.

The City Football Group appear to be paving a similar career trajectory for Kratky as they did for Buckingham, who is now the head coach of English club Oxford United.

Although this marks his first crack at senior football as a head coach, the 42-year-old brings substantial experience from his playing days in European football. Born in the Czech Republic, he represented several clubs in his country before relocating to Australia in 2015. He then played for Heidelberg United before retiring.

Starting his journey with Melbourne City FC as a developmental coach in 2017, Kratky has strengthened his coaching profile and is now poised to succeed Buckingham.

Following Buckingham’s departure before the November international break, the club’s assistant coach Anthony Fernandes assumed interim charge. As Kratky’s appointment looms large, it will be intriguing to see whether he will bring his own support staff to the club.

Mumbai City FC will look to regain momentum in the ISL

Mumbai City FC have had an inconsistent start to the season, as they have struggled to replicate the success of their previous campaign.

They started their domestic season on a solid note. However, the presence of competitors such as FC Goa, Mohun Bagan SG, Kerala Blasters FC, and Odisha FC has made retaining the Indian Super League title a challenging task.

Their journey in the AFC Champions League also concluded abruptly, as they finished at the bottom of the group with six losses in as many games. It was certainly a harsh lesson for the squad, who have been without a head coach for a month now.

Nevertheless, the focus now shifts to the ISL, where Mumbai City FC currently occupy the fifth spot in the table with several games in hand over the teams above them.

If Petr Kratky takes over the role, he faces a crucial series of games in December before the break. The run includes matchups against Goa, Kerala Blasters, and Mohun Bagan.

Adjusting and achieving immediate results might pose a challenge for the new coach. However, he will look to follow the precedent set by Buckingham and maintain the team’s momentum before stamping his approach.