Parthib Gogoi completes paperwork to join NorthEast United FC

Parthib Gogoi has completed his signing for NorthEast United FC. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a three-year deal with the club. The club will announce it soon.

Parthib Gogoi started his footballing career for Ozone FC. He later made a move to the Indian Arrows in 2020. He played 28 matches for the Indian Arrows, scoring three goals. He is the brother of Pragyan Sundor Gogoi, who is also a player for NEUFC.

Parthib was an important member of the Indian U-20 squad in the SAFF Championship. His excellent performance in the SAFF championship helped India lift the trophy.

Gogoi mainly plays as a right winger. But he can also play as the right midfielder. He is known on the Indian football circuit for his excellent speed and dribbling quality.

Parthib Gogoi's excellency at cutting inside from the wing makes him a threat to the opposition defense. He also switches his position very frequently in order to escape his marker. But to reach the top of his potential, he has to develop his passing.

Matt Derbyshire completes his move to NorthEast United

The Highlanders are aiming high this season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Jithin MS and Emil Benny have already joined them. Arindam Bhattacharya, a former East Bengal goalkeeper, has also joined NorthEast United.

Michael Jakobsen, a well-known Danish centre-back, has signed for the Guwahati-based club. Former Blackburn Rovers striker Matt Derbyshire has also completed his move to the Highlanders.

1. Michael Jakobsen

2. Matt Derbyshire

3. Romain Philippoteaux

4. Jon Gaztañaga

5. Dylan Fox

This foreign quota looks much more strong and compact than most of ISL teams , but let's see how they perform on Indian soil according to their pedigree.

The club has also retained Rochharzela, Danmawia Ralte, Gani Nigam, Imran Khan, Mohammed Irshad, Pragyan Gogoi, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra, Joe Zohera, Mashoor Shareef, and Tondonba Singh.

The team has signed new contracts with goalkeepers Mirshad Michu and Nikhil Deka, as well as Emmanuel and Pragyan Medhi.

Besides that, the club have confirmed the signing of versatile midfielder John Gaztanaga. NorthEast United are one of the dark horses for the ISL's 2022-23 season, thanks to their veteran lineup.

