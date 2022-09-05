NorthEast United FC get Matt Derbyshire on board, continue attempts to bring Thievy Bifouma in also

NorthEast United FC have signed Matt Derbyshire and are moving towards getting Thievy Bifouma on board also. A source close to the development confirmed that the club has offered both a single-year deal. While Derbyshire's signing has been confirmed, Bifouma is yet to agree to a deal with NorthEast United FC.

Matt Derbyshire started his football career for Great Harwood Town. He then went on to play for Darwen FC, Blackburn Rovers, Wrexham, Olympiacos, Birmingham City FC, and many other reputed clubs on the European football circuit.

He won the Golden Boot two times while playing for Omonia Nikosia of Cyprus. He also won the famous English League Cup while playing for Birmingham City FC. Derbyshire also played for the England U-21 team. He was an important member of the England U-21 squad in the UEFA U-21 championships.

NEUFC WORLD @NeufcWorld



The former Premier League Striker has signed a 1-year contract with



Welcome to NEUFC Matt Derbyshire!! 🤍🖤 English 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Striker Matt Debryshire is now a Highlander!!The former Premier League Striker has signed a 1-year contract with @NEUtdFC for the upcoming ISL 2022-23 season!!Welcome to NEUFC Matt Derbyshire!!🤍🖤 English 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Striker Matt Debryshire is now a Highlander!!🔴⚪⚫The former Premier League Striker has signed a 1-year contract with @NEUtdFC for the upcoming ISL 2022-23 season!!💥Welcome to NEUFC Matt Derbyshire!!♥️🤍🖤 https://t.co/2fpwyH7T2b

Like Derbyshire, Thievy Bifouma also has had an illustrious football career. Starting his journey with Espaynol, he went on to play for UD Las Palmas, West Bromwich Albion, Granada CF, Stade Reims, and many other reputed clubs.

He has experience of playing in 68 La Liga matches and scoring eight goals. He represented the Congo national team on 33 occasions, in which he scored 14 goals.

NorthEast United FC had a sub-par ISL 2021-22 season

After a lackluster 2021-22 season, the Highlanders are aiming high this season. Emil Benny and Jithin MS have already joined them. Former East Bengal keeper Arindam Bhattacharya has also joined NorthEast United.

Michael Jakobsen, a reputed centre-back from Denmark, has completed the signing for the the Guwahati-based club.

Rochharzela, Danmawia Ralte, Gani Nigam, Imran Khan, Mohammed Irshad, Pragyan Gogoi, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra, Joe Zohera, Mashoor Shareef, and Tondonba Singh have also been retained by the club.

Goalkeepers Mirshad Michu and Nikhil Deka, as well as Emmanuel and Pragyan Medhi, have all signed new contracts with the club.

Apart from all this, the club has confirmed the signing of John Gaztanga, a versatile midfielder. With such an experienced squad, NorthEast United are one of the dark horses for ISL's 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat