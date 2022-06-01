Sajal Bag all set to sign for Chennaiyan FC

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyan FC is all set to rope in Bengal Santosh trophy star Sajal Bag. A source close to Sportskeeda has confirmed that the deal will be announced soon, saying:

"Sajal Bag has signed a 2-year deal with Chennaiyan FC. He will play for them in ISL 2022-23."

Sajal Bag has represented ATK and Mohun Bagan youth sides before

Sajal Bag started his football career for Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee. After his brilliant performances in the lower divisions, he was roped in by the ATK youth team. He later went on to play for the Mohun Bagan U-18 team and BSS Sporting Club. The 19-year-old's performances for the BSS Sporting Club earned him a place in the Bengal Santosh Trophy squad.

His performance in Bengal's run to the Santosh Trophy grabbed eyeballs across the nation,

The young midfielder has played 46 matches so far, scoring 6 goals. His positioning ability makes him a distinguishable player from the others. But he has to work a lot on his defensive skills to play at the top level.

Chennaiyan FC had a forgettable ISL 2021-22

Chennaiyin FC had a forgettable season last time around. They finished ninth in the table with 20 points from the same number of games. The Marina Machans started the season well, going unbeaten in four games, but faded quickly and completed the season with an eight-match losing streak that included six defeats.

Head Coach Bozidar Bandovic was fired after his team was thrashed 5-0 by FC Goa. In the final four games, assistant coach Sabir Pasha took over as acting head coach. The club made improvements under Pasha, but not enough to turn defeats and draws into victories.

Chennaiyan FC have already started assembling their squad. They have already confirmed the services of Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Jesuraj and Vincy Barreto.

The Chennai-based club are also in talks with some reputed coaches with experience in Indian football. They are expected to complete negotiations and announce the new Head Coach by the end of the month.

