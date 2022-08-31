Ubaid CK all set to extend his contract with Sreenidhi Deccan FC - Reports

Sreenidhi Deccan FC has reportedly decided to extend Ubaid CK's contract at the club. The decision to extend the contract of the former East Bengal custodian may be announced soon, as confirmed by a source close to the development.

Ubaid was a part of the I-League winning squad of Gokulam Kerala FC

The former EB custodian began his professional career for Viva Kerala FC in 2012. He joined Dempo SC the following season. Ubaid has also played for other big clubs like Air India, ONGC, FC Kerala, and Kenkre FC.

He finally joined East Bengal in 2018. He played as a reserve option, keeping four clean sheets in 13 games. He joined Gokulam Kerala FC in 2019. Ubaid won the 2021 I-League and Durand Cup with Kerala. He joined Deccan in 2021, but has only played one game for them so far.

He is an experienced keeper who is good with his anticipation skills. His agility and diving skills make up for the lack of ground ball issues.

Sreenidhi Deccan FC finished at the 3rd position in I League 2021-22

Deccan made a good start to their I-League last season by finishing third in the league. They have now roped in new players like Songpu Singsit from East Bengal FC and Jaspreet Singh from Roundglass Punjab FC. They parted ways with Lalchungnunga, who has joined East Bengal on loan. It will be a major blow for the Hyderabad-based club.

Carlos Vaz Pinto has been named as the new coach at the club. The Portuguese boss has several years of experience in the field. He has managed teams like Sertanense, Caala, CRD Libolo, Saint George SA, Famalicao U-23 and Gor Mahia FC in the past.

Pinto has managed star players like Jorge Pereira, Luiz Junior, and Philemon Otieno amongst others. He managed to get the best out of several of them. Deccan will be aiming to win the league this season after finishing third last time out.

