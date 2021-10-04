SAFF Championship 2021: India preview - When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

The Indian National Football Team will kickstart their SAFF Championship 2021 campaign against Bangladesh on October 4.

Their next three group stage matches are scheduled for October 7, 10 & 13 against Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives, respectively. All of their league phase matches will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.

The Blue Tigers have been the most consistent team in the history of the competition, having won the trophy seven times. They have also finished as runners-up on four occasions.

India most recently lost to the Maldives in the summit clash of the SAFF Championship 2018. They will look to challenge their opponents for silverware in the 2021 edition of the SAFF Cup.

SAFF Championship 2021: Team India's Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

October 4: Bangladesh vs India (4:30 PM IST)

October 7: India vs Sri Lanka (4:30 PM IST)

October 10: Nepal vs India (9:30 PM IST)

October 13: India vs Maldives (9:30 PM IST)

Where to watch Team India's SAFF Championship 2021 matches?

Eurosport India has acquired the rights to telecast all of India's matches for the ongoing edition of the SAFF Championship. The Blues Tigers' matches will also be streamed on Jio TV for fans in India.

TV: Eurosport India

Livestream: JIO TV

India's final squad for the SAFF Championship 2021

The Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac named a 23-man squad for the 2021 SAFF Championship. However, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem was later brought in as a replacement for Amrinder Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19.

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh, Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad.

FORWARDS: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar