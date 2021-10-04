SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Bangladesh - 3 player battles to watch out for

India and Bangladesh will battle it out at the National Football Stadium in Male on Monday. India will kickstart their SAFF Championship campaign while Bangladesh will be playing their second match. Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in their first match.

India have always been the strongest team in the sub-confederation. They have reached the final of the SAFF Championship 11 times and lifted the trophy on 7 occasions. The tournament last happened in 2018, when India reached the final with their U-23 team. Coach Igor Stimac has brought in senior men this time around, making them clear favorites for the tournament.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won the SAFF Championship once. Their only title win came way back in 2003 and they have failed to progress to the final ever since. However, the team prepared adequately in the build-up to the 2021 SAFF Championship. They edged past Sri Lanka in their first match after Topu Barman converted a penalty kick into a goal.

India and Bangladesh faced each other in June this year in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Sunil Chhetri rose to the occasion as the Indian skipper scored a brace to give India the win. Here are three player battles you should look forward to when both sides go head-to-head again.

#3 Yeasin Arafat vs Manvir Singh

Yeasin Arafat plays in the left-back role for Bangladesh and has been a good find for the national team. At the age of 18, Arafat already has 8 caps for his country after making his debut in 2019. His speed and defending makes him a threat to India's right winger Manvir Singh.

Manvir, who is undergoing a rough patch, will be motivated to get on the scoresheet again. The ATK Mohun Bagan winger was in scintillating form last season and coach Stimac will expect him to replicate the same.

Arafat was on the bench when both the teams faced each other last time, but he played every minute for the team after that game. It will be interesting to see if the young defender can hold off the Indian winger.

#2 Brandon Fernandes vs Jamal Bhuyan

Brandon Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the best players in this Indian team. His passing and vision have created multiple opportunities for the Blue Tigers and he continues to remain crucial to the team.

Jamal Bhuyan is no stranger to Indian Football. The Bangladeshi captain played for Mohammedan SC in the I-League last season and put in a stellar performance when India played against Bangladesh in 2019. Bhuyan will need to be at the top of his game to stop Brandon from creating chances in midfield. The battle between these two players will have a dominating effect on the result.

# 1 Sunil Chhetri vs Anisur Rahman Zico

Sunil Chhetri overtook Lionel Messi in the active goalscorers' list after his brace against Bangladesh

The Indian captain is a threat to every team playing against him and Bangladesh is no different. They were witness to his abilities when he won the match for his country last time around. He is in fine form, having scored one goal and assisting the other in India's recent encounter against Nepal.

Anisur Rahman Zico's performance between the sticks has been lauded by many in Bangladesh. The 24-year old custodian kept Chhetri's Bengaluru FC at bay when they faced each other in the AFC Cup in August. He will look to be at the top of his game against India and save everything the Indian legend has to offer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

