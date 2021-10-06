SAFF Championship 2021: Maldives vs Bangladesh preview, prediction, line-ups and more

Maldives will take on Bangladesh on Matchday 3 of the SAFF Championship 2021 on Thursday, 7th October at the Maldives National Football Stadium.

The defending champions Maldives didn’t get off to an ideal start in the 2021 SAFF Championship. They suffered a 1-0 defeat in their opening encounter with Manish Daigi striking past the net in the 86th minute to help Nepal come out on top.

The hosts were dominating the game with 62% possession but the late goal saw them lose three important points. They will now aim to come fresh in this encounter and grab a much-needed victory.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have performed admirably in their opening two games of the season. They defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 before coming back from a goal deficit to draw 1-1 against tournament favorites India.

The 10-man Bangla Tigers were one goal down against India but a 74th minute strike from Yeasin Arafat helped them grab a point. They will look to approach this match with the same amount of confidence.

SAFF Championship 2021: Maldives vs Bangladesh Predicted Line-ups

Maldives: Mohamed Faisal, Hussain Sifaau, Akram Abdul Ghanee, Ali Samooh, Haisham Hassan, Ali Ashadh, Hamzath Mohamed, Ibrahim Aisham, Ali Fasir, Ali Ashfaq, Ibrahim Mahudhee Hussain

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman Zico, Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Tariq Kazi, Yeasin Arafat, Saad Uddin, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rakib Hossain, Biplu Ahmed, Mohammed Motin Mia

SAFF Championship 2021: Where to watch Maldives vs Bangladesh

T-Sports (Youtube) will provide the live stream of the SAFF Championship 2021 match between the Maldives and Bangladesh. Fans can also follow the team's website and social media accounts for match updates.

SAFF Championship 2021: Maldives vs Bangladesh Prediction

The hosts Maldives lost their opening game but have some quality players in their lineup. However, Bangladesh have been brilliant in this tournament and have punched above their weight. We might expect a thrilling contest between the two sides. The match is likely to end in a 1-1 draw.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee