SAFF Championship 2021: Nepal vs India preview, prediction, line-ups and more

Nepal will face India on Matchday 4 of the SAFF Championship 2021 on Sunday, October 10th at the Maldives National Football Stadium.

Nepal currently find themselves in top spot in the SAFF Championship 2021 with six points, winning both of their games so far. They reached the pinnacle after defeating Sri Lanka 3-2 in their previous encounter.

Suman Lama placed Nepal in front before halftime, before Anjan Bista and Ayush Ghalan scored in the second half. The win also marked Nepal’s first SAFF Championship win over the Lankans in 22 years and the team will look to continue their form against India.

On the other hand, the Indian team would be disappointed with their performances so far in the SAFF Championship 2021. They stand in fourth position, drawing their games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

The Blue Tigers had a great opportunity to grab their first victory against a relatively weaker Lankan side. However, their performance was not up to the mark as they only managed a single shot on target, and were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw.

SAFF Championship 2021: Nepal vs India SAFF Championship Predicted Line-ups

Nepal: Kiran Chemjong, Gautam Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Rohit Chand, Suman Aryal, Suman Lama, Bishal Rai, Pujan Uparkoti, Tej Tamang, Anjan Bista, Nawayug Shrestha

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Seriton Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Desai, Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Wangjam Singh, Glan Martins, Udanta Singh Kumam, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri

SAFF Championship 2021: Where to watch Nepal vs India

Eurosports and Eurosports HD will live stream the SAFF Championship 2021 match between Nepal and India. Fans can also follow the team's website and social media accounts for match updates.

SAFF Championship 2021: Nepal vs India Prediction

Nepal have punched above their weight in this tournament and are dominating the charts so far. They have a great chance to get a strong grip on their top spot when they face a disorganized Indian side. Given the recent form of both teams, we can expect a closely-fought encounter between the two sides with the advantage being in Nepal's favour.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule