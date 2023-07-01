SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Lebanon - 3 player battles 

Following a successful group stage campaign, India are all set to take on Lebanon in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship. The clash between the two familiar foes will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 1.

The Blue Tigers faced Lebanon twice in the recently concluded Intercontinental Cup. The initial encounter resulted in a hard-fought 0-0 stalemate. However, in the finals, India emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 scoreline, claiming the title.

Historically, India have struggled against Lebanon, and their victory in the final marked their first win against the Cedars since 1977. Nonetheless, they have maintained their impressive performance in the SAFF Championship, extending their unbeaten streak to eight matches following wins over Pakistan and Nepal, as well as a draw against Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Lebanon, like India, have been in excellent form, securing three victories in the group stages against Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Maldives. Despite being ranked two positions below their opponents, the Cedars possess formidable attacking players. They will aim to pose problems to the Indian defense, which has been resolute in recent games.

The result of this pivotal semi-final clash will heavily depend on the individual battles that unfold on the field. With that in mind, let's look at the three key duels that have the potential to shape the course of the game.

#1 Hassan Maatouk vs Jeakson Singh

Lebanon's skipper, Hassan Maatouk, has been in sensational form in recent weeks. Usually operating as a central attacking midfielder, the 35-year-old can also drift wide to link up with his teammates and create a numerical overload on the flanks.

Renowned for his exceptional close control and knack for effortlessly wriggling past defenders, Maatouk serves as Lebanon's primary creator. His impact has already been significant, as he has scored two goals and recorded five key passes in just two appearances in the SAFF Championship.

Jeakson Singh will be up against Maatouk and will be tasked with restricting Lebanon’s skipper. The KBFC man has stepped up time and again, and his aggressive pressing, combined with his astute game awareness, will once again be the need of the hour in the semi-final tie.

#2 Ali Al-Haj vs Nikhil Poojary

Ali Al-Haj has recently emerged as a key player for Lebanon, seamlessly taking on the mantle from Maatouk. The talented winger, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has started twice in the SAFF Championship and found the back of the net once.

His first goal in international football came during Lebanon’s 4-1 victory against Bhutan, and it was certainly one to remember. Receiving the ball inside the penalty box, Al Haj dribbled past three players before slotting it calmly into the back of the net.

Nikhil Poojary, expected to start as the right-back, will face a formidable challenge against Ali Al-Haj. His exceptional combination of upper body strength, close control, and impressive dribbling prowess will undoubtedly test Poojary's defensive abilities.

#3 Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini vs Sunil Chhetri

India has been searching for a successor to Sunil Chhetri, but the Bengaluru FC stalwart shows no signs of slowing down. He is currently the 2023 SAFF Championship’s top-scorer with five goals in just three games.

Chhetri's exceptional performance includes a remarkable hat trick against Pakistan, followed by two expertly taken goals against Nepal and Kuwait. He will look to continue his form and deliver the goods once again, against a Lebanon side who prefer to hold a high defensive line.

The responsibility of marking India's leading goal scorer falls upon Lebanon's Mouhammaed-Ali Dhaini, and there is no denying that he faces a challenging assignment. Nevertheless, Dhaini, much like Chhetri, has displayed exceptional form at the back, using his physicality and pace to great effect.

The clash between these two seasoned stars promises to be an intriguing battle, one that could potentially turn out as the decider.

