SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan - 3 player battles 

After winning the Intercontinental Cup, India will swiftly redirect their attention to the upcoming SAFF Championship, aiming to defend their crown.

Placed in Group A alongside Kuwait, Nepal, and old foes Pakistan, India's initial test comes against their heated rivals, with the highly anticipated match scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

Heading into this match, the Blue Tigers boast an impressive record of six consecutive victories, highlighting their exceptional form. Notably, their defense, captained by Sandesh Jhingan, has grown stronger with each passing game, and have not conceded in their last four outings.

However, Pakistan presents a formidable challenge, particularly due to the presence of several players who ply their trade in European leagues. Despite being ranked significantly lower than India in the FIFA rankings, the game is expected to be closely contested between two sides who are set to give it their all.

There will be duels across the field, which will prove to be the difference between the teams. On that note, let’s take a look at three-player battles that can determine the fate of the clash.

#1 Nikhil Poojary vs Otis Khan

After a gap of four years, Nikhil Poojary earned a long-awaited national team call-up for the Intercontinental Cup. While Rahul Bheke and Pritam Kotal appeared to be the first-choice options at right-back, Poojary has arguably leapfrogged the two players due to his performances in the last two games.

Poojary’s energy and physicality were fully utilized by Igor Stimac, with the full-back excelling in both the attacking and defensive phases of the game. His pace proved invaluable to India's defense, particularly in containing Lebanon's wingers.

However, he will face a tough challenge in the form of Otis Khan, who currently plays in England with League Two club Grimsby Town. Khan boasts an impressive footballing background, having been a part of Manchester United's youth academy and making appearances for clubs like Sheffield United and Barnsley.

As a left-winger, Khan poses a significant threat to India's defense due to his exceptional speed, adeptness in one-versus-one situations, and ability to beat defenders.

#2 Jeakson Singh vs Rahis Nabi

Jeakson Singh has been a mainstay in the Indian national team for the past two years. The 21-year-old typically sits in front of the back four and is known for his ability to consistently prevent counter-attacks due to his excellent game awareness.

Additionally, his passing is an advantage as he contributes to the team’s fluid movements. He has formed a formidable partnership with Anirudh Thapa in the middle of the park and will hope to continue his fine form for the national team.

Jeakson will face a challenging matchup against Pakistan's Rahil Nabi. Nabi brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously represented English clubs such as West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, and Burnley during his younger days.

Primarily an attacking midfielder by trade, he is renowned for his excellent ball-striking ability and close control in central areas. India and Jeakson Singh will need to be aware of his clever movements and prevent him from finding space.

#3 Sunil Chhetri vs Easah Suliman

Despite his age, Sunil Chhetri continues to excel as India's first-choice striker, displaying no signs of slowing down. As evidenced by his recent performances, the skipper showcased his quality and sharpness on the pitch.

Chhetri's invaluable contributions in the Intercontinental Cup included scoring the decisive goal against Vanuatu during the group stage game, as well as displaying his poacher’s ability in the final against Lebanon.

But he will be up against a young and vibrant defender in Easah Suliman. The defender started his career at Aston Villa and was regular in the England youth setup. He has made over 40 appearances for the Three Lions youth teams across all age groups.

Suliman, currently playing for Vilafransquense in the Portuguese second division, is a robust central defender renowned for his physicality and impressive ball-playing ability. The battle between the two will certainly be an exciting watch and one that could decide the game.

