SAFF Women's Championship 2022: India vs Bangladesh preview, squads, telecast, and more

After sweeping away arch-rivals Pakistan and the Maldives in consecutive clashes, India will square off against Bangladesh for the top spot in Group A of the SAFF Women's Championship on Tuesday, September 13. The five-time champions are expected to face a sterner test when they face the Bengal Tigresses at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

In their opening match of the tournament, the Blue Tigresses delivered a clinical performance against Pakistan to bag a 3-0 victory. They then blew away the Maldives by a 9-0 margin. Meanwhile, Bangladesh defeated the Maldives 3-0 before thumping Pakistan 6-0. Both teams are through to the knockouts and are in fine form heading into the fixture.

For Suren Chhetri's side, Anju Tamang has been a shining light in the Indian midfield, scoring four goals in their previous fixture against the Maldives. The defending champions will be hoping she can replicate or better her performances as the tournament progresses. The prospect of topping the group will give Ashalata Devi and Co. the hunger to wrap up the league stage with a victory.

SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Quotes from the India and Bangladesh head coaches

Following their comprehensive victory against the Maldives, Indian head coach Chhetri underlined that although the scoreline instills confidence, there is no room for complacency. He stated:

“Winning by a huge margin always gives confidence. But we shouldn’t be complacent. Rather, we are looking forward to the next one with the same winning mentality, and finish top of the group.

"The Maldives game is a past now. We have shifted our focus on Bangladesh. I hope much like the previous game, the girls will play as a team, and concentrate on the job at hand."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton touted India as a "strong team" but said his side are focused on playing quality football against the defending champions. He explained:

“India are a strong team. We respect them a lot. We have made certain changes in our team, and we want to focus on playing good football against them.”

SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Predicted Lineups for India and Bangladesh

India Probable XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Ratanbala Devi, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Ranjana Chanu, Anju Tamang, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Soumya Guguloth.

Bangladesh Probable XI: Rupna Chakma (GK), Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar, M. Akhi Khatun, Masura Parvin, Monika Chakma, Sanjida Akhter, Maria Manda, Srimoti K. Sarkar, Mosammat Shopna, Sabina Khatun.

SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Live telecast details for India vs Bangladesh

There will be no telecast of the SAFF Women's Championships 2022 match between India and Bangladesh. However, the much-anticipated game will be live streamed on Eleven Sports on Tuesday (September 13) from 5.15 pm IST.

