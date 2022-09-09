SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Maldives vs India preview, squads, telecast, and more

The Indian national women's team started their SAFF Women's Championship defense with a clinical 3-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan. But next up, the Blue Tigresses are expected to face a sterner test when they face the Maldives at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu on Saturday, September 10.

As five-time winners of the tournament, India will start as favorites against the Maldives, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. While the Maldives lacked attacking intensity, they showed resilience in defense, unfortunately not for long.

Indian head coach Suren Chhetri will have to ensure that his team is well-prepared to tackle the low-block system of the opposition and come away with the three points. India and Bangladesh are currently tied at the top of Group A with three points each.

SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Quotes from the India and Maldives head coaches

Following their victory against Pakistan, Indian head coach Chhetri reflected that although his team dominated possession, there was still a lot of room for improvement. He stated:

“We dominated a larger part of the game against Pakistan. But there is still a lot of room for improvement. We need to work on our passing and penetration. We will make more of the ball possession which is very important. The girls need to have more passion on the field."

Meanwhile, Ahmed Dunga Shareef, the head coach of the Maldives, warned that although they are the underdogs, they will be prepared to surprise India. He explained:

“We are in a group of death. We next face defending champions India. But we have certain plans for them, and will come with our surprises,” the gaffer said.

SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Predicted Lineups for India and Maldives

Maldives Probable XI: Aminath Leeza (GK), Aishath Raveena, Fathimath Theeba, Shahula Thaufeeq, Fathimath Saina, Mariyam Noora, Hawwa Hannefa, Shahfa Shiuth, Raniya Ibrahim, Maeesha Abdul Hannan, Faithimath Inaasha Adam.

India Probable XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Ratanbala Devi, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Ranjana Chanu, Anju Tamang, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Soumya Guguloth.

SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Live telecast details for Maldives vs India

There will be no telecast of the SAFF Women's Championships 2022 match between India and the Maldives. However, the much-anticipated tie will be live streamed on Eleven Sports on Saturday (September 10) from 5.15 pm IST.

