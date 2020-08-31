Sandesh Jhingan: Kerala Blasters fans are like my family

Sandesh Jhingan is ready to start a new chapter in his life after publicly stating that he will not be representing Kerala Blasters in the next season of the Indian Super League. But he still remembers his time at Blasters and feels that his time at the club was the best period of his life.

Kerala Blasters retired the jersey no. 21 as a mark of respect for the Blue Tigers defender when Sandesh Jhingan announced that he will not be turning out in the yellow jersey in the 2020-21 season of the ISL.

Jhingan applauding the loyal Manjappada fans (Photo: Twitter)

Talking to Ranjit Bajaj in an Instagram live, the former Blasters player said "Kerala was my second home, people of Kerala have been so nice to me and my family. The six years I spent there was the finest period of my life. When I joined the club in 2014, I was 21 and I grew not only as a footballer but also as a person, especially the maturity level.

Sandesh Jhingan recalled the success he enjoyed with Blasters

Sandesh Jhingan continued "We had some really fine moments at the club, we went to the finals twice but the best thing that I loved about the club is the family feeling you get there. It is every player's dream to play in a jam-packed stadium."

"Something I will always remember from the 2014 season of the ISL, when we came back from the first couple of away matches, we were expecting 10,000-20,000 fans but we saw a sea of yellow jerseys on the way to the stadium. I literally felt the ground shaking when we scored the first goal at home. Two things I will remember forever is making my national team debut and second thing is playing for Kerala Blasters."

"I genuinely feel Kerala is my second home and the fans are my family, they will always have a special feeling in my heart," Sandesh Jhingan concluded.

Currently, the star centre-back is training in Chandigarh as he tries to get back in supreme shape after missing the entirety of the 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League with a major knee injury.