Sandesh Jhingan picks his favorite moment with the Indian national football team

Everyone is waiting for Sandesh Jhingan to announce his new club and to know which shirt we will see him donning in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. But the central defender is highly focused on the rehabilitation of his knee and coming back to full fitness before the resumption of professional sports in the country.

In an Instagram live hosted by Ranjit Bajaj, the Minerva stakeholder asked the former Blasters defender to pick his favorite moment while turning out for the Blue Tigers.

The 27-year old quipped "Of course, it has to be the Qatar game, it was a World Cup qualifier against the Asian champions."

"So, 5 days before that, we had a good game against Oman but we conceded two quick goals after 85 minutes and lost a match that we should have won. I couldn't sleep the whole night, just wanted to punch myself."

Sandesh Jhingan continued "For me, the real character can be judged by observing how one reacts when they are down on their knees. When we went to Qatar, nobody gave us a chance, the credit goes to Stimac as he kept our morale up before the match and we were able to show our real character in Qatar."

Sandesh Jhingan's future

The Blue Tigers defender has been out of a contract since May and Indian football fans are anxious about Sandesh Jhingan's next destination in club football.

When asked about which club he will be representing in the ISL 2019-20, Sandesh Jhingan said "I will be honest, I know everyone is waiting but I am also waiting, I have been out of a paying job since May but it's a tough decision. When I go to a club, I put my whole soul into it, I am a person who talks to the ground staff every day."

"I want to go to a club where I can see myself as well as the club growing not only in India but in Asia as well. Many top sides with top coaches have approached me but it will take me a bit more time to be sure of where I want to go in the near future," the Arjuna Awardee concluded.