Sauvik Chakrabarti signed by Hyderabad Football Club

Sauvik Chakrabarty

Hyderabad, January 29, 2020: Hyderabad FC continues to strengthen the squad with signing a new player - Sauvik Chakrabarti.

Sauvik, the 28-year-old defender will be contracted till 2023. A versatile player who can play both in midfield and defence, he is one of the most experienced players in the ISL in terms of matches played, having played 78 games over the 6 seasons so far, for Delhi Dynamos, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City.

Speaking on the occasion Sauvik said, “It feels great to join Hyderabad FC. I feel the club has a defined vision to bring back the lost footballing glory of Hyderabad back to the city and its football lovers. I am happy that I will able to play a part in achieving the club's vision. I look forward to joining my new teammates and taking to the pitch”.

"It is good for us to have a player like Sauvik here at the club. His signing is the beginning of our plan to rebuild for the long term. He is a good versatile player with a lot of ISL experience, and I look forward to him doing well and helping us achieve our targets." said Albert Roca, Team Coach, HFC.