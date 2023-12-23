Sethu FC edge past East Bengal in six-goal thriller | IWL 2023-24

East Bengal went down to Sethu FC by a 4-2 scoreline in their debut home match in the Indian Women's League 2023-24.

The game saw end-to-end action as the East Bengal ultras added to the atmosphere with their constant chanting.

East Bengal had picked up a win and a loss from two games before this game, whereas Sethu's opener against Gokulam Kerala had ended in a goalless draw.

The two teams were eager to get a win, with East Bengal playing a historic first game in their home ground.

The beginning of the game was quite cagey, with both sides playing the ball around with caution. Sulanjana Raul and Sarita Devi started causing Sethu's fullbacks all sorts of problems as the game went on.

However, it was Sethu who had the more clear-cut chancs. Bertha Omita, the Kenyan, found herself in the thick of things in the 37th minute when her effort smashed against the post.

It was a sign of things to come as Sethu soon scored the opener three minutes later. Kajol D'Souza made a late run into the box and bravely headed the ball into the back of the net, crashing into an onrushing Melody Chanu in the process. The referee had initially pointed to the spot for a penalty but eventually played advantage and awarded the goal.

The teams went into half time with Sethu leading 1-0. However, the game had been evenly matched in terms of threat. East Bengal had just failed to capitalize on their chances.

A high-scoring second half with end-to-end action

The stands came alive after Sarita Devi equalized for the hosts in the 60th minute. Getting a good ball played into the right channel, the India U17 international cheekily dinked it over Devi D in the Sethu goal.

However, the scoreline didn't remain the same for long. In the 66th minute, Priyangka Devi floated in a ball into the box, which was spilled by Melody into her goal as Sethu went ahead again.

Melody was replaced by Mamani Das between the sticks by coach Dipankar Biswas in the 73rd minute.

The change of keepers didn't change the story for East Bengal unfortunately as Sethu soon added a third again through Priyangka Devi in the 78th minute, who was in imperial form today. Kaviya Pakkirisamy twisted past her defender and played a delightful ball in, which Priyangka guided into the corner with a thumping header.

East Bengal upped the tempo immediately after the third goal and it culminated in a well-deserved goal in the 82nd minute. Sulanjana Raul launched a stunning volley from the left wing with the outside of her foot, giving Devi, in the Sethu goal, no chance as the ball nestled into the net.

The crowd roared the Moshal Girls on as they pushed for a late equalizer. However, it wasn't meant to be as birthday girl Kaviya Pakkirasamy delivered the sucker punch in the 86th minute, turning in a low cross from Purnima Kumari.

East Bengal will have a number of lessons to take from today's encounter. They have improved immensely since last year, when Sethu had hit them for nine goals.

The Moshal Girls take on HOPS FC next on 4 January at the East Bengal ground. Sethu, on the other hand, will lock horns with Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium on 5 January, 2024.