"Shame on the Board!" - Indian football fans outraged as team faces Asian Games exclusion

In a recent development, the Indian football team is set to miss the upcoming Hangzhou Games, marking the second consecutive time they will be absent from the prestigious Asian Games.

The Sports Ministry has conveyed that only those sports with a ranking up to eighth among participating Asian countries in the last year would be considered for participation, and unfortunately, the Indian football team does not meet this criterion. Currently ranked 18th among Asian Football Confederation countries, the team falls short of the required ranking, and this decision has sparked anger among passionate fans on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

In response to the announcement, fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. We take a look at some of these reactions online:

@ianuragthakur @19thAGofficial This is very disgusting decision on the basis of ranking the quality of play they are playing is not seen by government if they play like that in Asian Games who knows they player far better that these there and win a medal their ranking will also improved

Another fan, voicing a similar sentiment, exclaimed:

Some fans expressed their discontent more fervently, calling out the decision-makers and the system.

Clearly, emotions are running high among supporters who feel that the decision lacks foresight and ignores the potential growth of Indian football on the international stage.

While fans express their dissatisfaction and demand a reconsideration of the decision, the future remains uncertain for the Indian football team's participation in the Asian Games.

Such a shame🙂

Bishavjit Yadav @YadavBishavjit @90ndstoppage Can india sports ministry spend like top 8 in Asian countries in football?? If you cant able to do that, then atleast let us play against these top sides ,having exposures against these team is somehow better than not spending equivalent to them.

Indian Football's golden run: SAFF & Intercontinental Cup Triumphs marred by Asian Games snub

In recent times, the Indian football team has experienced a spectacular resurgence, reclaiming its winning form with significant victories in the SAFF Championship and the Intercontinental Cup under Igor Stimac's guidance.

The team's triumphs against formidable opponents like Lebanon and Kuwait have ignited hope and excitement among fans, signaling a promising future for Indian football. However, the news of the team's likely exclusion from the upcoming Asian Games has dampened the mood of the entire ecosystem, raising concerns about missed opportunities and the potential growth of football in the country.

The footballing landscape in India has seen a significant transformation in recent years, with growing interest from AIFF and investment in the sport. Additionally, the team's performance in the Asian Games 2023 could have a far-reaching impact on the development of football in India.

Participation in such high-profile events raises the sport's visibility, attracting more resources, sponsorships, and investments. It is this collective sentiment that fuels fans' calls for reconsideration and appeals to the authorities to provide the team with the chance they have earned. As the footballing fraternity awaits the final decision, hopes remain high that the Indian football team will be rightfully invited to participate in the upcoming Asian Games.