Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

I-League outfit Shillong Lajong FC are set to face Downtown Heroes FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The group D tie is set to be played at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Sunday, August 13.

Shillong Lajong FC has already played two games in the Durand Cup and suffered two heavy defeats. Their first encounter against NorthEast United ended in a 4-0 loss, which provided them insight into the challenges of playing in a higher division.

The second clash was even more demanding as they faced a formidable FC Goa side, led by Manolo Marquez. In this game, they endured a 6-0 defeat, virtually ending their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals.

It was certainly a huge step up for the Meghalaya-based side, but they will look to end their campaign on a high note against familiar opponents, Downtown Heroes FC.

Shillong head coach Bobby Nongbet will look to improve his defensive set-up and hope that his attackers can provide the threat they showcased during last season's I-League 2. In it, they achieved promotion against the odds.

Meanwhile, Downtown Heroes FC, hailing from Kashmir, will make their Durand Cup debut. Established in 2020, Downtown played in I-League 2 last season, starting their journey in the qualifying round alongside Shillong Lajong. Despite admirable performances, they were eliminated before the final round.

For head coach Hilal Rasool Pareh and his squad, this experience holds significant value, as they will face ISL giants FC Goa and NorthEast United FC as well. Kashmir has fostered numerous talents for the Indian national team, and Pareh views this stage as an opportunity for local players to shine.

"It's always an honor to see our local players at the top level. One of our own boys from Downtown Heroes, Basit Ahmed Bhat, was also recently signed by Gokulam Kerala, which was a moment of pride for us."

Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: Team News

Shillong Lajong FC coach Nongbet will look to rotate his side after the defeats to the ISL teams. However, he will want his side to perform better than the last two games.

Shillong Lajong squad: Aatlanson Kharmaw, Abhay Chhetri, Batskhemlang Thangkhiew, Nithovilie Chalieu, Hamedamanbha Wahlang, Ronaldkydon Lyngdoh Nonglait, Shano Tariang, Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah, Kynsailang Khongsit, Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, Wanteilang Malngiang, Figo Syndai, Henryford Nongneng, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Kenstar Kharshong, Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem, Pursunep, Saveme Tariang, Iohborlang Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Gladdy Nelcen Kharbuli, Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Sangti Janai Shianglong, Laiwang Bohham, Dibinroy Nongspung, Allen Camper Lyngdoh Nongbri, Phrangki Buam, Istarbor Marngar, Ngamsanglena Haokip, Donboklang Lyngdoh

Downtown Heroes FC are playing their first game, so their line-up is potentially uncertain. But Pareh will look to provide opportunities for new signings including Mohammad Inam, who arrived from Delhi FC, and Talib Ahmed, who also joined the team this season.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: Prediction

The last encounter between these two sides took place in February during the qualifying round of I-League 2, resulting in a 1-1 draw. It's anticipated that the upcoming match will follow a similar rhythm, with Shillong Lajong holding a slight advantage as favorites.

Prediction: Shillong Lajong 2-1 Downtown Heroes FC