I-League 2 side Downtown Heroes FC are set to lock horns with Shillong Lajong FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group D fixture is scheduled to take place at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Sunday, August 13.

Downtown Heroes FC were established in 2020 with a philosophy to nurture homegrown talents from Kashmir. Over the past three years, they have remained dedicated to this principle and have developed several players.

Their inclusion in the Durand Cup marks a significant stride, where they will face ISL powerhouses FC Goa and NorthEast United. However, the foremost focus of head coach Hilal Rasool Pareh will remain on the opening game, where they will face a familiar opponent in Shillong Lajong FC.

These two sides previously crossed paths in February during the I-League 2 qualifiers, with the game ending in a 1-1 stalemate. Downtown, being the only I-League 2 side in the Durand Cup, will have a challenge on their hands but will look to start their season positively.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong, who were newly promoted to the I-League after a successful campaign, have already played two games in the Durand Cup. However, the Meghalaya-based side will want to forget the two games, as they lost with an aggregate score of 10-0 against NorthEast United and FC Goa.

Head coach Bobby Nongbet would have been disappointed with the defensive lapses, which led to consistent chances for their opponents. However, despite being effectively eliminated from the competition, their objective will be to conclude the Durand Cup with a positive outcome.

The game is expected to be a closely contested affair, as both teams are familiar with each other. The managers will want their sides to limit mistakes while also capitalizing on opportunities with precision.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC, Group D, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 13, 4:45 PM.

Venue: SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Shillong Lajong and Downtown Heroes will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 4:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC: Live streaming details

The game between Shillong Lajong and Downtown Heroes can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 4:45 PM IST on Sunday.