Shillong Lajong FC vs Mohammedan SC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Saturday, April 6, Shillong Lajong FC will take on Mohammedan SC in the I-League 2023-24 match at their home ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong).

Shillong Lajong FC have not been up to the mark in the last five games, winning just one game. They experienced their seventh loss in the previous game against Delhi FC by 2-1. Allen Lyngdoh scored the solitary goal after conceding three consecutive goals till the 90+3rd minute.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC are unbeaten in their last 10 games. They faced their seventh tie in the last encounter against Inter Kashi. S. Mandi of Kashi scored the first goal in the very first minute. However, Mario Barco scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Mohammedan SC Match Details

Match: Shillong Lajong FC vs Mohammedan SC

Date and Time: April 6, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong)

Shillong Lajong FC vs Mohammedan SC Head-to-Head

Shillong Lajong FC have an edge in the head-to-head matches against Mohammedan SC. They have won two out of three games while one ended as a draw this season.

Matches Played: 3

Shillong Lajong FC Won: 2

Mohammedan SC Won: 0

Draw: 1

Shillong Lajong FC vs Mohammedan SC Probable XI

Shillong Lajong FC

Neithovilie Chalieu (GK), Saveme Tariang, Kynsailang Khongsit, Daniel Gonçalves, Kenstar Kharshong, Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Phrangki Buam , Hamedamanbha Wahlang, Ronaldkydon Lyngdoh Nonglait, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri (GK), Zodingliana Ralte, Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Jassim, Mirjalol Qosimov, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Alexis Gómez, David Lalhlansanga, Eddie Gabriel Hernández Padilla, Sagolsem Bikash Singh

Shillong Lajong FC vs Mohammedan SC Match Prediction

Mohammedan SC are in fantastic form as compared to Shillong Lajong FC. They have won 14 out of 22 games, while Shillong have registered eight wins in as many games.

This season the reverse fixture between these two teams ended in a tie. However, looking at Mohammedan’s recent form, we can expect them to claim their first win over Shillong.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC are expected to win.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel