Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Shillong Lajong will square off against Aizawl FC in their next game of the I-League 2023-24 at the SSA Ground No.1 on Sunday (December 10).

Shillong Lajong are on a roll currently, as they are still undefeated after eight matches. They have registered four wins this season, including a 2-0 win over Churchill Brothers in their last game. The Reds will look to notch up another win here to stay strong in the title race.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC have registered four wins, two losses, and two draws in their eight matches so far. They defeated TRAU 5-1 in their previous game and will be looking to topple Shillong Lajong to cause an upset.

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC Match Details

Match Details: Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC, I-League 2023-24

Date & Time: December 10, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: SSA Ground No.1 (Polo Grounds)

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met nine times so far, with Shillong Lajong having won four of them. While Aizawl FC have won three games, two matches have ended in draws.

Matches Played: 9

Shillong Lajong Win: 4

Aizawl FC Win: 3

Draw: 2

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC Probable XI

Shillong Lajong

Bishal Lama, Kynsailang Khongsit, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Daniel Goncalves, Saveme Tariang, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Renan Paulino de Souza, Hardy Nongbri, Laiwang Bohham, El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb, and Pursunep Jamir.

Aizawl FC

Nora Fernandes, Lalchhawnkima, Ivan Maric, Lalmuanawma Lalmuanawma, Joe Zoherliana, Lalthankhuma Duhvela, K Lalrinfela, Sheikh Sahil, R Lalthanmawia, R Ramdinthara, and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia.

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC Prediction

Shillong Lajong have momentum on their side and they are riding high on confidence as well. Their defence and attack are performing in tandem, and they are likely to keep marching forward on their merry ways.

At the same time, Aizawl FC have also strung together a series of good performances. However, they still lack conviction as they have drawn two of their last four fixtures.

Prediction: Shillong Lajong are expected to register a close win.

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel