Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Shillong Lajong will take on Namdhari in their next I-League fixture at the SSA Ground No.1 (Polo Grounds) on Saturday (December 23).

Shillong Lajong were on an unbeaten streak in the I-League 2023-24 before they hit a hurdle. They have notched up four wins, four draws, and two losses in 10 matches.

Shillong have lost both of their last two matches, including a 1-3 loss to Real Kashmir in the previous game. They will be itching to get back to winning ways and bring their season back on track against the Namdharis.

On the other hand, Namdhari have struggled to find their footing in their first-ever I-League season. They have won two, drawn two, and lost six matches they have played so far.

The Namdharis registered their second win of the season with a 2-1 victory over TRAU. They will look to create history by winning successive I-League matches for the first time.

Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari Match Details

Date & Time: December 23, 2:00 p.m. IST

Venue: SSA Ground No.1 (Polo Grounds)

Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari Head-to-Head

It will be the first meeting between the two sides. Hence, there is no head-to-head data available.

Matches Played: 0

Shillong Lajong Win: 0

Namdhari Win: 0

Draw: 0

Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari Probable XI

Shillong Lajong

Bishal Lama, Daniel Goncalves, Kynsailang Khongsit, Saveme Tariang, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Renan Paulino de Souza, Hardy Nongbri, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Figo Syndai, El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb, Shano Tariang

Namdhari

Nishan Singh, Manbir Singh, Stephen Abeiku Acquah, Saurabh Bhanwala, Harmanjot Singh, Imanol Arana Sadaba, Sukhandeep Singh, Manvir Singh, Sandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Jaskaranpreet Singh

Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari Prediction

Shillong Lajong have had a solid run this season barring the previous two fixtures. Moreover, they have done a good job against the teams sitting lower than them in the points table.

On the other hand, Namdhari have shown glimpses of brilliance here and there but they have lacked consistency in their game. It could come back to haunt them against Shillong Lajong.

Prediction: Shillong Lajong are expected to win this game.

Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel