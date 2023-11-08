Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Shillong Lajong will square off against NEROCA in their next I-League fixture on Thursday, November 9, at the SSA Ground 1. The kickoff time of the game is 2:00 pm IST.

Shillong Lajong put up a spirited performance in their opening game as they held Mohammedan SC 1-1 to earn one point. It was a solid defensive display from Lajong to earn one point in their season opener.

NEROCA, on the other hand, have struggled badly so far in the I-League this season, losing their first two matches. NEROCA lost their opening game to Sreenidi Deccan 0-4 followed by a 1-4 defeat to Gokulam Kerala in the second match.

NEROCA will have to improve massively if they want to open their account, while Shillong Lajong will try to notch up their first win of the season against a struggling opponent.

Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA Match Details

Date & Time: November 9, 2023, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: SSA Ground 1 (Polo Grounds)

Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other four times so far. NEROCA have won three matches, while Shillong Lajong have won the only one game.

Matches Played: 4

Shillong Lajong Win: 1

NEROCA Win: 3

Draw: 0

Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA Probable XI

Shillong Lajong

Bishal Lama, Allen Camper Lyngdoh Nongbri, Daniel Gonçalves, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Kynsailang Khongsit, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Renan Paulino de Souza, Hardy Nongbri, Takuto Miki, Phrangki Buam, and El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb.

NEROCA

Soram Anganba, Safiul Rahaman, Olen Singh Wangkheimayum, David Simbo, Balwinder Singh, Tangva Ragui, Nonganba Singh Akoijam, Sajal Bag, Tarak Hembram, Haidar Mohammad Awada, and Fabian Reid.

Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA Prediction

NEROCA might have the upper hand in the head-to-head record but their current form doesn't warrant too much confidence. They have shipped eight goals in just two matches. Furthermore, the way Shillong Lajong held Mohammedan SC in their previous game, they will feel confident to secure the full three points here.

Prediction: Shillong Lajong are expected to sneak a close win.

Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel