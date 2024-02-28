Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United: Details, preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Shillong Lajong will welcome Rajasthan United in an I-League 2023-24 clash at the SSA Polo Grounds on Wednesday, February 28.

Lajong are known to do exceedingly well in front of their supporters in Shillong, but Rajasthan are not to be taken lightly at all as they are known to be a counter-attacking side.

Shillong Lajong, who are managed by the flamboyant Bobby Nongbet, like to keep the ball and build possession. A big part of this style of play is bringing the midfielders into the equation as they pass the ball around and cover vast spaces.

Rajasthan United, however, will hope that they can overcome the challenges set to them by Lajong in this game by keeping their defense firm and not letting the home team's attackers breathe easy.

Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United: Match Details

Match details: Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: SSA Polo Grounds, Shillong, Meghalaya.

Kickoff timing: 7 PM Indian Standard Time on February 28, Wednesday.

Broadcast: Eurosport India.

Streaming: FanCode.

Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United: Predicted lineups

Shillong Lajong: Pranav, Daniel Goncalves, Kynsailang Khongsit, Saveme Tariang, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Renan Paulino de Souza, Hardy Nongbri, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Figo Syndai, El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb, and Shano Tariang.

Rajasthan United FC: Sachin Jha; Suraj Negi, Nongkhlaw, Amritpal Singh, Mohit Singh; Lunkim Khongsai, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Dario, Yash Tripathi; Richardson Denzell.

Shillong Lajong vs Rajasthan United: Prediction and expected score

Both teams had played out a drawn encounter when they met earlier this season in the reverse fixture.

A similar result is expected here in Shillong given that it is extremely challenging to pick an out-and-out winner. Both Shillong and Rajasthan are very well-matched in all three departments of the game - attack, midfield, and defense.

Predicted score: Shillong Lajong 1-1 Rajasthan United.