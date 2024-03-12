Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Wednesday, March 13, Shillong Lajong will lock horns with Real Kashmir in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana.

Shillong Lajong are having a fine season in the I-League 2023-24. They defeated Aizawl 2-1 in the previous game where Phrangki Buam and Damaitphang Lyngdoh scored a goal each. Shillong are currently holding the sixth spot with eight wins, five draws, and as many losses.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir are coming off a 1-1 tie against Gokulam Kerala. Captain Gnohoré Krizo scored the solitary goal for Kashmir in the 65th minute but Kerala’s Matija Babovic levelled the score after three minutes. With four losses and as many draws in 18 matches, Kashmir are placed third in the I-League 2023-24 points table.

Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir Match Details

Match: Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir

Date and Time: March 13, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir Head-to-Head

The two teams have met thrice in the head-to-head matches. Real Kashmir have dominated in all three matches, winning all of them, including one this season.

Matches Played: 3

Shillong Lajong Won: 0

Real Kashmir Won: 3

Draw: -

Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir Probable XI

Shillong Lajong

Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Kynsailang Khongsit, Daniel Gonçalves, Kenstar Kharshong, Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Phrangki Buam (C), Arik Bista, Renan Paulino de Souza, Shano Tariang, Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva

Real Kashmir

Muheet Shabir, Muhammad Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Kamal Issah, Carlos Alberto Silva Lomba, Wayne Vaz, Hyder Yousuf, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Adnan Ayoub, Gnohoré Krizo (C), Ateeb Ahmed Dar

Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir Match Prediction

Shillong Lajong are yet to secure a win in their head-to-head encounters against Real Kashmir. Additionally, Kashmir hold a superior position with eight wins out of 18 games.

Shillong have suffered one defeat in their last five matches, whereas Kashmir remain undefeated in their previous five games, securing three wins.

Real Kashmir are the clear favorites considering their head-to-head dominance.

Prediction: Real Kashmir are expected to win.

Shillong Lajong vs Real Kashmir Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel