Should ISL 2023-24's breakout star Jay Gupta be included in the Indian national team setup soon?

In recent memory, there will hardly be any who have been crowned as the "breakout star of the ISL season" just five matches deep. But Jay Gupta, with some resounding performances in the early part of the 2023-24 season, has captured the imagination of Indian football aficionados already.

Adjudged the Hero of the Match thrice this season, for his performances against Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC, is there a debate to be made that the 22-year-old also deserves to capture the attention of the national team head coach?

Well, before we go into answering the question, there's a need to address the meteoric rise Jay has knitted over the past few months. Even last season, the full-back was operating at an amateur club in the Spanish sixth tier. Ahead of the pre-season, he returned to India and started training with FC Goa under the professor, Manolo Marquez.

While his Durand Cup stint was promising, the string of performances in the ISL hasn't been anything short of miraculous. In their opening match of the league against Punjab FC, Jay put up a tidy performance and helped the Gaurs to a cleansheet.

But it was the Odisha FC match from when the left-back completely started hogging the limelight and for good reasons. He scored a 96th-minute winner against the Juggernauts, before following it up with a comprehensive all-round showing against Bengaluru FC a game later. During the game, he registered four shots on goal and four successful tackles, becoming the first Indian player in ISL history to achieve such a feat in a single match.

Chennaiyin FC were up next and neither Jay nor Goa faltered against the Marina Machans. The explosive defender racked up the assist for Boris Singh's open goal and also came away with a cleansheet. While his list of accolades is still slim, the progression has been undeniable, and hence Stimac might be forced to take notice of the youngster soon.

What can Jay Gupta offer to the Indian national team?

A quick look at some brief highlights from Jay Gupta's matches will reveal the pure intensity at which this guy operates. Maybe it's the age or the enthusiasm to make an impact, but the 22-year-old grafts along the pitch for the entirety of his stay on it. Coupled with exemplary discipline and positional awareness, he possesses the crucial skillset to operate as a full-back.

Then there's the attacking output that's quite difficult to overlook, even if it isn't the most important quality for a defender. He has already registered a goal and an assist this season and more importantly, came agonizingly close to making plenty more goal contributions. For someone who has a knack for adventuring in the attacking half, Gupta has also kept a healthy pass completion rate of 78 percent.

While there are a few attacking full-backs at Stimac's disposal, Gupta seems like a complete package that's waiting to be nurtured in the coming seasons. His ability to progress the ball might be crucial in renovating India's arsenal against low-block teams.

How can Jay Gupta fit into the Indian national team?

While not exactly spoilt for choice, Igor Stimac does have a few quality options at his disposal when it comes to defenders, particularly left-backs. Akash Mishra has been one of the leading options in the position for a while now. Without an iota of doubt, the Mumbai City full-back will continue to remain one of the first choices.

Then there's also the explosive Naorem Roshan Singh, who broke into a national team setup a few years back after his performances in the ISL. The final left-back option is veteran Subhasish Bose and due to his defensive solidity, he still makes a strong case for his inclusion.

Jay Gupta might have an edge over both the latter mentioned candidates, as he provides a more well-rounded skillset. Initially, he has operated as a center-back and could slot into the spot if Stimac decides to opt for a three-back system. When it comes to pure quality as a full-back, the Pune-born might just be the most potent option, alongside or slightly behind Mishra.

The Croatian gaffer might be interested in observing Gupta's growth for a little while, before offering him the national team jersey, but there's an argument to be made that with the youngster brimming with confidence, it might be the perfect opportunity to inculcate him into the system ahead of the all-important AFC Asian Cup.