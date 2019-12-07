South Asian Games 2019: Indian Women's team take on Nepal in the final league encounter

Indian Women's Football Team will take on the host nation Nepal in their final league match

The 13th edition of the South Asian Games has been underway since 1st December 2019 and has seen the Indian athletes lead the medal tally with a dominant show so far in Kathmandu - Pokhara in Nepal.

The Indian Women's Football team has been the gold medal winners of the 2010 and 2016 South Asian Games getting the better of the 2019 Games host nation Nepal on both occasions.

Indian women began on a stunning note at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara thumping the Maldivian Women's team with a 5-0 scoreline. Dangmei Grace opened the scoring for India in the fifth minute of the match. Bala Devi added two goals for India in the 24th and 33rd minute of the match to make it 3-0 at the end of the first half of the match.

The domination continued in the second half as Manisha Kalyan and Jabamani Tudu added two late goals to complete the 5-0 route of the Maldives team.

India followed this up with an improved 6-0 win against the Sri Lankan women as Dangmei Grace got another goal in the competition. Sandhiya Ranganathan and Ratanbala Devi each scored a brace as Bala Devi added another late second half to make it six points in the competition for Team India.

The third match of the league stage will see India take on the host nation Nepal, who have also won their two matches so far. The match will be a dress rehearsal for the Women's Gold medal match as India and Nepal have made it to the match which will be held on 9th December 2019.

Head coach Maymol Rocky will be hoping that her side will make it three wins out of three and set the stage for the third gold medal in a row at the South Asian Games.