South Korea vs Philippines prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

South Korea will be aiming to reach their first ever AFC Women's Asian Cup final when they face Philippines in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 final in Pune. The Philippines will also be playing their first semi-final on the continental stage.

The Koreans scripted a massive upset as a Ji So-yun strike allowed them to knockout tournament favorites Australia in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory. The Philippines edged out Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals with a 4-3 win in the shoot-out.

South Korea vs Philippines AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Head to Head

The two teams have squared off before on two occasions, with South Korea emerging victors in each instance. The first game ended with a 4-0 scoreline in 2008 while the second meeting in 2018 was a 5-0 win for South Korea. Cho Soo-Hyun scored a brace while Jang Sel-Gi, Lee Mi-Na and Lim Seon-Joo scored the other three goals.

South Korea form: L-W-W-D-W

Philippines form: W-W-L-W-W

South Korea vs Philippines AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

South Korea vs Philippines AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Predicted Line-ups

South Korea: Kim Jung-Mi (GK), Choo Hyo-Joo, Shim Seo-Yeon, Lim Seon-Joo, Cho So-Hyun, Ji So-Yun, Choe Yu-Ri, Lee Geum-Min, Lee Young-Ju, Kim Jung-Mi, Kim Hye-Ri, Son Hwa-Yeon

Philippines: Olivia Davies-McDaniel (GK), Dominique Randle, H Long, Chandler McDaniel, Jessica Miclat, Ryley Bugay, Sofia Harrison, Sarina Bolden, Eva Madarang, Quinley Quezada, Katrina Guillou

Philippines edged out Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out win. (Image: AFC)

South Korea vs Philippines AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

South Korea has a history of considerable dominance at the AFC Women's Asian Cup as opposed to an emerging side like the Philippines. While the Filipinos are expected to cause some trouble for South Korea, the Koreans should eventually prevail.

Prediction: South Korea 3-1 Philippines

