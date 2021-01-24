Spanish third division is comparable to the Indian Super League, says FC Goa's Ishan Pandita

Ishan Pandita is one of the many young and talented Indians who began their career on foreign soil for greater exposure.

Following spells with Spanish clubs like UD Almeria, CD Leganes, and Gimnastic Tarragona, he made his professional debut with Spanish fourth division side Pobla Mafumet and then played for Lorca.

Pandita has now joined his first Indian club in FC Goa to head closer to his national team debut.

The 22-year old has already scored two goals in three matches for FC Goa.

The young forward, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, opened up on Spanish football, AFC Champions League and the Indian Super League in general.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your journey to the lower divisions of Spanish football from Bengaluru. How did you manage to get spotted by one of those clubs?

I was lucky enough to have a contract in Spain. I went there for a year to see how things would unfold. I had a good first year and was lucky to be picked up by UD Almerías youth team. From there onwards I progressed forward.

How different is Spanish club football to Indian club football?

Advertisement

I’d say it’s quite similar now. There’s a massive influence on Indian football from Spanish coach and players. You can see that in the field now.

Which division of Spanish football comes closest to the Indian Super League in terms of quality on the pitch?

I’d have to say the third division in Spain, considering most ISL clubs make their foreign signings from that league.

You were in the news in the Indian summer window. There were reports that you were looking to stay in Spain, perhaps in a higher division. What did FC Goa bring on the table which made you return to India?

I feel the opportunity to play in the AFC Champions League was something that really attracted me to come to FC Goa. Also, the chance to showcase me back home to get a chance to represent the country as well.

How has been the experience of working under Juan Ferrando?

Juan is a fantastic coach. His philosophy is great. He regularly speaks to me about places to improve and I’m sure he’ll help me grow as a player.

FC Goa staged a late comeback to register a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in their encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. https://t.co/9OI9STwxoE #Indianfootball — SK Indian Football (@SK_IndFootball) January 18, 2021

FC Goa essentially has a large Spanish contingent in the squad. Did it act as a key factor when you chose FC Goa over other Indian football clubs?

Advertisement

Yes, it did, to be honest. We have a massive Spanish influence here so that made my transition back home a lot easier in terms of football and even culture to an extent.

How has been the experience of training with experienced and talented Spanish strikers like Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza?

Both Igor and Jorge are fantastic players. It’s always great to learn stuff from more experienced players.

Ishan Pandita in training for FC Goa (Image: ISL)

How long do you see yourself in Indian club football? Are you looking to move back to Spain again?

I’m not thinking about the future at the moment. I’m currently an FC Goa player and am looking to do my best for my club.

Do you believe playing in the Indian football leagues provides a higher chance to make it to the Indian national team than playing in an overseas league?

Yes, I do. In Spain, I didn’t have much limelight on me which made it difficult to get much recognition. Coming back home was always going to make it easier for me to be seen.

What is your personal target for the current season?

To help the team really. With whatever time I get I’ll be looking to put in my best performance and hopefully, we can lift that ISL trophy this year.