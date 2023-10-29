Sreenidi Deccan FC registers a thumping win over NEROCA FC to kickstart their campaign | I-League 2023-24

The 3rd match of the I-League 2023-24 turned out to be a one-sided affair as Sreenidi Deccan FC blew away NEROCA FC on Sunday.

Sreenidi Deccan FC were on the attack right from the word go. They didn't allow NEROCA FC any space to breathe as they went for the kill from the kickoff.

Soon they got the reward for their relentlessness as their striker David Castenda Munoz found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to break the deadlock. However, despite their best efforts, niether team could score another goal in the first half.

The story didn't change in the second half either as Sreenidi Deccan FC killed any hopes for a NEROCA FC comeback in the 57th minute. Sreenidi Deccan FC found NEROCA FC's defence sleeping and they quickly pounced on the opportunity with Lalromawia calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper for the second goal.

In the 85th minute, Munoz sealed the fate of the game by converting a penalty to complete his brace.

NEROCA FC failed to put up a challenge against Sreenidi FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC patiently focused on defending after securing a three-goal lead. However, they found NEROCA FC's defence sleeping once again in the injury time.

Lalbiakliana stole the ball from NEROCA FC and made a solo run to the final third. He then unlocked the defence while beating the goalkeeper Soram Poirei Meitei to put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal.

No further goals were scored in the contest as Sreenidi Decaan FC completed a thumping 4-0 win over NEROCA FC to begin their I-League 2023-24 campaign. Sreenidi Deccan FC were so dominant that they had a total of 24 shots on the goal.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will next face Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24. Meanwhile, NEROCA FC will square off against Gokulam Kerala in their next I-League fixture.