Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: When and where to watch Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

Following a hard-fought victory over RoundGlass Punjab, Kerala Blasters FC are set to face Sreenidi Deccan FC in their second Group A fixture of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The game will take place at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday, April 12.

The Blasters controlled their game against RoundGlass Punjab for large stretches but struggled in the final third. However, assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed’s substitutions paid dividends and displayed resilience towards the end of the second half.

Substitute Rahul KP injected energy into the forward area, while Marko Leskovic and Jeakson Singh added defensive solidity to seal the win. Saurav Mandal and Bijoy Varghese also had a solid game and could retain their spot in the upcoming fixture.

Following a disappointing end to the ISL, the Tuskers will hope to produce results in the Hero Super Cup. However, they will come up against a Sreenidi Deccan side who showed their mettle to secure a point against ISL runners-up Bengaluru FC in their opener.

The Deccan Warriors looked down and out after Javi Hernandez’s opening goal,. However, they bounced back and leveled the proceedings just 10 minutes after conceding.

Throughout the game, Sreenidi Deccan were compact and did not allow any space for Bengaluru FC to attack. They will look to similarly restrict the Blasters’ attacking talent and hit them on the counter-attack.

A defeat, however, could end Deccan’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Group A, Hero Super Cup.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 5:00 PM.

Venue: EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between Kerala Blasters and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5:00 PM IST on Wednesday, April 12.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Blasters and Deccan Warriors can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 8.

