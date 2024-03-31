Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On March 31, Sunday, Sreenidi Deccan FC will host Rajasthan FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Deccan Arena in Telangana.

Sreenidi Deccan FC are ranked second in the India I-league points table with 12 wins in 20 matches while four matches have ended and as many lost. They are coming off a 2-2 draw against Churchill Brothers where William Alves and Lalromawia scored a goal each.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan FC suffered their eighth loss against Namdhari FC (2-0). They are currently ranked eighth in the points table with six wins and seven losses.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan FC Match Details

Match: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan FC

Date and Time: March 31, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Deccan Arena, Telangana

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan FC Head-to-Head

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Rajasthan FC have played a total of five matches. Sreenidi Deccan emerged victorious in two of those matches, while Rajasthan also won two matches.

Additionally, there was one match that ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 5

Sreenidi Deccan FC Won: 2

Rajasthan FC Won: 2

Draw: 1

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan FC Probable XI

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Pawan Kumar, Eli Sabia Filho, Abhishek Ambekar, Jagdeep Singh, Faysal Shayesteh, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan, Lalromawia Lalromawia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Rilwan Hassan, William Alves de Oliveira

Rajasthan FC

Sachin Jha (GK), Amritpal Singh, Lal Biakzuala, Jefferson Alves Oliveira, Mohit Singh Verito, Hardik Bhatt, Vanlalzahawma Vanlalzahawma, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Richardson Kwaku Denzell

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan FC Match Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan FC are having a better season than Rajasthan FC, having won 12 out of 20 games. On the other hand, Rajasthan has won only six games, out of which two are in the last five games.

So, looking at Deccan’s recent form, we can expect them to have an edge in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Sreenidi FC is expected to win.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel