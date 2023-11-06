Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Sreeniidi Deccan will host Aizawl FC in Deccan Arena in their next game of the I-League 2023-24 on Tuesday (November 7). The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Sreenidi Deccan have made an explosive start to their season with wins in both matches. They began the season with a 4-0 win over NEROCA in their opening game. In their second game, they routed Inter Kashi 4-1.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, have played only one game so far. They lost their opening game to Mohammedan SC 1-2. They will be eager to open their account this season, while Sreendi Deccan will look to maintain their perfect start with another home win.

Match Details: Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC, I-League 2023-24

Date & Time: November 7, 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Deccan Arena

Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

The two times have only met three times so far. Sreenidi Deccan have won one game, while two games have ended up as a draw.

Matches Played: 3

Sreenidi Deccan Win: 1

Aizawl FC Win: 0

Draw: 2

Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC Probable XI

Sreenidi Deccan

Ubaid CK, Jagdeep Singh, Eli Sabia, Pawan Kumar, Abhishek Ambekar, Lalromawia, Faysal Shayesteh, Mayakkannan, Rosenberg Gabriel, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, and David Castaneda Muñoz

Aizawl FC

Vanlal Hriatpuia, H Lalrempuia, Lalmuanawma Lalmuanawma, Ivan Maric, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Joseph Lalvenhima, Lalramsanga Lalramsanga, R Lalthanmawia, Augustine Lalrochana, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, and K Lalrinfela

Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan have been on fire this season so far. They have scored eight goals in two matches and shipped only one goal in the defence. At the same time, Aizawl FC looked off-color against Mohammedan SC and their new signings will have to respond quickly if they want to trouble in-form Sreenidi Deccan

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan are expected to win this game.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel