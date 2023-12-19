Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Sreenidi Deccan FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the 47th match of the I-League 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 19, at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. Both teams have played 10 matches each in the tournament so far.

Sreenidi Deccan have six wins, two losses, and two draws to their name. They are currently in second position on the points table. They have won three out of their last five matches.

Sreenidi Deccan beat Delhi Football Club 1-0 in their last outing at the Deccan Arena. In the 64th minute, Rilwan Hassan, the winger, shot at the goal from the left, which met defender Gagandeep Bali.

Bali tried his best to block but failed and conceded an own goal. Eli Sabia Filho, the Brazilian defender, won the Player of the Match award.

Gokulam Kerala are in sixth position in the points table with three wins, two losses, and five draws. They have failed to win a single game in their last five outings and have faced four draws.

Gokulam Kerala faced Aizawl Football Club in their last match, which ended in a 1-1 draw on December 16. In the initial 30 minutes, both teams made earnest efforts to create opportunities but were unsuccessful.

The breakthrough came in the 31st minute when Lalthankhuma passed the ball to Lalbiakdika on the right wing, enabling Aizawl FC to secure the first goal.

Gokulam Kerala responded as Alejandro Sanchez Lopez identified a gap in Aizawl FC's defense, scoring the equalizing header just before halftime.

With no additional goals in the remaining 45 minutes, the match concluded in a draw. Lopez earned the Player of the Match award for his pivotal equalizer.

Sreenidi Deccann vs Gokulam Kerala FC Match Details

Match: Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala FC

Date and Time: December 19, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Deccan Arena, Hyderabad

Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Head-to-Head

They have played four matches against each other, and both teams have won two games each.

Matches Played: 4

Sreenidi Deccan Won: 2

Gokulam Kerala FC Won: 2

Draw: 0

Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Probable XI

Sreenidi Deccan

Albino Geovanni Gomes, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Eli Sabia Filho, Jagdeep Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ibrahim Sissoko, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan, Lalromawia, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, David Castaneda Munoz (c)

Gokulam Kerala FC

Avilash Paul, Salam Ranjan Singh, Nidhin Krishna, Bouba Aminou, Muhammed Saheef, Rishad, Sreekuttan Vs, Francisco Perdomo Borges, Eduardo Bedia Pelaez, Noufal P.N, Alejandro Sanchez Lopez (c)

Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Match Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan have been in great form recently and have attained three wins in the last five matches. They have lost just a single game in their last five outings.

Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, have failed to win a single game in their previous five matches this season. Although they won their last match against the Deccan Warriors, they might find it challenging to attain the same result here.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan are expected to win the match.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel