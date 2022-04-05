Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the 56th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.
Sreenidi Deccan FC are placed third in the I-League standings with 17 points from nine matches. They have five wins and a couple of losses and draws each so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.
Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC find themselves in second place with 18 points from eight encounters. They have five wins and three losses so far in the I-League 2021-22.
Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory and will look to extend their lead going forward into the competition.
Gokulam Kerala FC squared off against Aizawl FC in their previous I-League encounter. Jourdaine Fletcher scored a couple of goals for the Malabarians. Aizawl FC midfielder Ayush Dev Chhetri scored a goal during stoppage time but that wasn't enough for them to bag a point. Gokulam Kerala FC ultimately won the game 2-1.
Sreenidi Deccan FC, on the other hand, met Kenkre FC in their latest outing. Ranjeet Pandre scored a goal at the 19th minute to give Kenkre FC the lead. However, Chungnunga Lal found the net in the 22nd minute to level the scores at 1-1. David Castañeda Muñoz scored a goal in the second half to ensure Sreenidi Deccan FC won the game 2-1.
Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala: Head-to-head
Sreenidi Deccan FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, the two sides will meet each other for the first time.
Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala: Team News
Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.
Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala: Live Telecast and Streaming Details
TV: 1Sports.
Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.
Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala: Prediction
The two sides are evenly matched on paper and thus one can expect a hard-fought contest.
Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan 1-1 Gokulam Kerala