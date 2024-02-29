Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

An exciting battle for the top spot of the 2023-24 I-League will be played out at the Deccan Arena on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday (February 29) when Sreenidi Deccan host Mohammedan SC.

The latter, who are perched right at the top of the standings at the moment with 34 points to their name, will be happy enough even with a draw by the end of the evening.

Sreenidi, however, will be looking for nothing short of a win as that will propel them over their opponents in the league table and make them the leaders. Both teams have played 15 matches so far, with second-placed Gokulam Kerala sandwiched between them having played one more game.

Mohammedan are known to play a high line, and Sreenidi's attackers will have to keep that in mind while attacking. The latter are known to weave passes and create chances regularly.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Match details

Match details: Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Deccan Arena, Hyderabad.

Kickoff time: 4:30 PM on February 29, 2024, Thursday.

Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Predicted lineups

Sreenidi Deccan: Albino Gomes, Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Sajid Dhot, Eli Sabia, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, R Lalbiakliana, Mayakkannan, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Ibrahim Sissoko, and William.

Mohammedan SC: Padam Chettri; Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Irshad, Zodingliana Ralte; Bikash Singh, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Mirjalol Kasimov; Yevgeni Kozlov, Lalremsanga Fanai, Eddie Hernandez.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

Sreenidi, being the home team, have an advantage that may not be matched by Mohammedan's defenders. However, the latter are well-rested and recovered as compared to the Deccan Warriors, who last played a game on Sunday (February 25), beating Namdhari FC 2-0 at the same venue.

Mohammedan, in comparison, last played on February 17 in a 2-0 win over TRAU away from home. Whether this rest makes Mohammedan sharp or rusty is yet to be seen. They did win 2-1 the last time they faced Sreenidi in December 2023, but home advantage is expected to play a part in deciding the scoreline yet again.

Predicted score: Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 Mohammedan SC