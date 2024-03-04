Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir FC: Preview, predicted lineups and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Sreenidi Deccan will host Real Kashmir FC in a vital I-League clash at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Monday, March 4.

The home team come into the game on the back of a draw against league leaders Mohammedan SC whereas Real Kashmir won their previous match 1-0 against Aizawl FC away from home.

The Deccan Warriors will feel that they can give their best today, given that it will be played in familiar conditions. The Snow Leopards, for their part, know that is not going to be easy dealing with Deccan's five-man defense.

Both teams are used to playing on astroturf, and hence the synthetic surface at the Deccan Arena should not come as a big shocker to the visitors.

The Deccan Warriors will be keen on imposing themselves early on in the game and bagging the three points on offer.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir FC: Match details

Match details: Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir FC, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Deccan Arena, Hyderabad.

Kickoff timing: 4:30 PM on Monday, 4 March 2024.

Broadcast: Eurosport India.

Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel and FanCode.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir FC: Predicted lineups

Sreenidi Deccan: Albino Gomes, Jagdeep Singh, Sajid Dhot, Eli Sabia, Pawan Kumar, Kean Lewis, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, Mayakkannan, Lalromawia, Ibrahim Sissoko, and William.

Real Kashmir FC: Muheet Shabir; Yousef, Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Wayne Vaz; Rehbar, Kamal Issah, Mohammad Inam, Carlos Lomba, Ayoub; Gnohore Kirzo.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir FC: Prediction

Both teams are very well-matched. While Sreenidi Deccan are second in the league table at the moment, Real Kashmir are perched just two spots below them. It will be a high-intensity tussle between the two teams just like it had been in the reverse fixture, which ended goalless.

Predicted score: Sreenidi Deccan 2-0 Real Kashmir FC