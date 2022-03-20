Statistical review of Hyderabad FC ahead of the ISL final

Hyderabad FC made it to the playoffs this season, having missed out on breaking into the Top 4 during the 2020/21 edition of the Indian Super League.

Ahead of the summit clash against Kerala Blasters FC, here is a statistical review of the Hyderabad-based club for this season. Check out the pointers:

#1 How many goals have Hyderabad FC scored and conceded this season?

Hyderabad FC have scored 46 goals thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. The club leads the charts for the highest number of goals scored this season. Jamshedpur FC (45), and ATK Mohun Bagan (39) are placed second and third in the list.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have conceded 25 goals this season. Jamshedpur FC (23) is the only club to have conceded fewer goals as compared to Hyderabad FC in ISL 2021-22.

#2 Where did Hyderabad FC end up in the regular league stage to qualify for the play-offs?

Hyderabad FC finished second in the Indian Super League points table with 38 points. They registered 11 victories this season out of the 20 games they played this season. The club lost four and drew five matches in the league phase.

#3 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (Semi-Finals)

Hyderabad FC squared off against ATK Mohun Bagan on March 12 in the first leg of their semi-final encounter. The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim hosted the encounter between the two sides.

Roy Krishna scored the opening goal of the match in the 18th minute to give ATK Mohun Bagan a 1 - 0 lead in the game. However, Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche put one into the back of the net right before half-time to level the scores. Mohammad Yasir and Javier Siverio each scored a goal during the second half to help Hyderabad FC win the game 3 - 1.

In the second leg, Roy Krishan struck in the 79th minute and scored the lone goal of the match. With an aggregate of 3-2, the Hyderabad-based club edged past ATK Mohun Bagan to make it to the final.

#4 Who had the most goals & assists for Hyderabad FC?

Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche leads the charts with 18 goals to his name. The Nigerian player is the favorite to bag the Golden Boot this season.

Here's a look at who scored the most goals from HFC:

Bartholomew Ogbeche: 18

Javier Siverio: 7

Ashish Rai, Yasir Mohammad, Joel Chianese & Aniket Jadhav have three assists each for KBFC this season.

Here's a look at who had the most assists from HFC:

Ashish Rai, Yasir Mohammad, Joel Chianese & Aniket Jadhav: 3 each

Edited by Diptanil Roy