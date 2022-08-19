Sudeva Delhi FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings from tight draw | 2022 Durand Cup

Sudeva Delhi FC and Kerala Blasters FC shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw in their first match of the 2022 Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday (August 19).

After a couple of early chances, the match remained cagey for most of the first half as Sudeva's high pressing kept the Blasters pinned in their own half. However, Kerala eventually took the lead in the 42nd minute through Muhammad Ajsal's brilliant finish after a neat counter attack.

Sudeva Delhi weren't one to lay low, however, and scored just three minutes later through Seiminmang Manchong's left-footed curler.

The second half didn't see too many chances from either side as Sudeva struggled to create opportunities despite dominating the Kerala Blasters in midfield. The Tuskers, meanwhile, were resolute in defense and launched a few threatening counter-attacks.

A draw was ultimately a fair result based on the balance of play. Here are the player ratings from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

Sudeva Delhi FC

Kabir Kohli - 6/10

Kohli was well and truly beaten for Kerala Blasters' goal but was quick to come off his line whenever he smelled danger.

Nitesh Darjee - 5/10

Darjee's set-piece delivery was disappointing and he also struggled against the Blasters' interchanging frontline before leaving the pitch due to an injury.

Ashray Bhardwaj - 7/10

Bhardwaj came up with several vital blocks for Sudeva Delhi. His sliding tackle to deny Vibin Mohanan in the first half particularly stood out.

Nishchal Chandan - 6.5/10

Chandan put in a solid display, making a couple of key tackles in the box to stop Kerala Blasters in their tracks.

Basit Ahmed - 6.5/10

Ahmed looked off the pace at the start but grew into the game gradually. He was caught out by Afsal's pace and first touch for Kerala Blasters' goal but made up for it with a quick throw-in to help his side score.

Lawmnasangzuala - 6.5/10

Lawmnasangzuala kept Sudeva Delhi ticking in midfield with some neat interplay and distribution. His impact faded away a little after the break.

Karthik Panicker - 6.5/10

Panicker helped his side press Kerala Blasters throughout the game and forced them into errors. He missed a glorious chance to score inside the opening five minutes and made a few poor decisions in the final third, but did well otherwise.

Sinam Maichael Singh - 5.5/10

Maichael Singh struggled to impose himself on the game for Sudeva Delhi in a below-par display.

Akbar Khan - 6/10

Khan got the ball in promising areas on multiple occasions and caused some problems for Kerala Blasters but lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Seiminmang Manchong - 7/10

Manchong scored an absolute beauty to draw Sudeva Delhi level, curling in a left-footed effort from outside the box. He did very well with the minimal service he got and troubled Kerala Blasters with his movement.

Hriivei Carlos - 6/10

Carlos tried hard to get into the game but was well dealt with by the Blasters defense.

Substitutes

Ramesh Chhetri - 5.5/10

Chhetri didn't do much to improve Sudeva Delhi's midfield and committed a couple of unnecessary fouls.

Seigoulun Khongsai - 6/10

Khongsai helped his side win the ball back in midfield but didn't do much while in possession.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam - 6/10

Nongmeikapam made some excellent runs initially after coming on before fading away towards the end.

Kerala Blasters

Sachin Suresh - 6.5/10

Suresh made an early save to prevent the Kerala Blasters from falling behind inside five minutes and commanded his box extremely well.

Aritra Das - 6/10

Das made a few good runs into the attacking third but lacked the quality to really trouble Sudeva Delhi's right-back.

Marvan Hussain - 5.5/10

Hussain should've done better to close down Manchong for the goal and looked a little shaky at times.

Tejas Krishna - 7/10

Aside from picking up a yellow card for a dangerous tackle, Krishna put in a good performance. He defended with composure, his balls over the top made life difficult for Sudeva Delhi and he also came close to scoring with a glancing header late on.

Muhammed Basith - 6/10

Like Das, Basith also got into some excellent positions in the final third but was let down by his lack of precision and poor first touches.

Vibin Mohanan - 6/10

Mohanan was tidy in possession and almost ended up with an assist after a smart free-kick routine only to see the ball come back off the upright.

Mohammed Azhar - 7.5/10

Azhar dealt with Sudeva Delhi's press expertly to help Kerala Blasters' ball progression. It was his pass to Gaurav Kankonkar that led to Ajsal's goal and he was his side's best player.

Roshan Gigi - 6/10

Gigi delivered a couple of dangerous set-pieces, one of which hit the post and saw a shot blocked. He didn't have the kind of impact Kerala needed from him.

Gaurav Kankonkar - 7/10

Kankonkar got the assist for Ajsal's goal with a neat pass to the forward's feet and helped Kerala Blasters' transition plays on the counter in the second half.

Muhammad Ajsal - 7/10

Ajsal took his goal extremely well, rifling in a right-footed finish after an exquisite touch with his left foot. He also created a few chances for his teammates but Sudeva Delhi held firm.

Kerala Blasters FC @KeralaBlasters

അജ്സൽ! നമ്മൾ മുന്നിൽ! 🤩



Ajsal latches onto a grounded pass from Gourav before slotting it home to give us the lead!

1-0!



Watch the action live on voot.com/live/sudeva-de…



Mohammed Aimen - 6.5/10

Aimen worked tremendously hard on defense, often slotting in as a makeshift right-back when the Blasters backline was forced to go narrow. As a result, he didn't get much time on the ball in attacking areas.

Substitutes

Muhammad Jasim - 6/10

Jasim added some fresh legs to a tiring Kerala Blasters team but didn't do much to impact the game.

Ebindas Y - 6/10

Ebindas tried to help his side hit Sudeva Delhi on the counter without much success.

Subha Ghosh - N/A

Ghosh barely got any time to impact the proceedings.

