Sudeva Delhi vs Kenkre: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sudeva Delhi FC will take on Kenkre FC in their upcoming I-League 2021-22 match on Friday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. The two sides head into this encounter on the back of contrasting results.

Sudeva Delhi FC are placed fourth in the Relegation standings with 10 points from 12 encounters so far this season. They have two wins, four draws and six losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are languishing at the bottom of the standings. They have just a couple of draws to their name this season, along with 10 losses and no victories.

The two sides met each other in their previous I-League encounter. Shubho Paul scored the only goal of the match in the 13th minute to guide Sudeva Delhi FC to a narrow 1-0 victory.

Sudeva Delhi vs Kenkre: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other only once thus far, with Sudeva Delhi FC having won the game 1-0. Kenkre FC will be eager to level the scores when they take on the Delhi-based club on Friday.

Matches Played: 1

Sudeva Delhi FC: 1

Kenkre FC: 0

Draw: 0

Sudeva Delhi vs Kenkre: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Sudeva Delhi vs Kenkre: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Sudeva Delhi vs Kenkre: Prediction

Sudeva Delhi FC have performed way better this season when compared to Kenkre FC while the latter have struggled mightily. The Delhi-based club are thus once again expected to clinch a narrow win in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 Kenkre FC

