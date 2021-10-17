Suhail Pasha says stint with Chennaiyin FC helping him understand the game better 

Young footballer Suhail Pasha never had to look beyond his family for inspiration and guidance. The son of former Indian footballer and current Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha, Suhail Pasha has made heads turn from a very young age not unlike his father.

The young Chennai-based footballer plied his trade for the Chennaiyin FC B team before making a move to Chennai City FC in the I-League. After a couple of years with Chennai City FC, Suhail Pasha was signed up by Chennaiyin FC on a multi-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League.

Playing for two clubs in two different leagues in India has made Suhail Pasha richer in experience and the budding footballer, itching to learn more, has his plans clearly chalked out.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Suhail Pasha said, his dream is to follow his father’s footsteps – don the Indian jersey for a long time. Suhail Pasha said:

“The ultimate aim is to play for India. I know, it is a step-by-step process and now my short-term goal is to give my everything for Chennaiyin FC.”

Speaking about the differences between the two Indian clubs, both of them Chennai-based, Suhail Pasha said:

“The quality of football in Chennaiyin FC is at a different level. The speed at which the game is played is very good. The facilities, the training stints and the overall quality of football in Chenniayin FC is top notch. From whatever chances I got to learn during my time in Chennai City FC, I am putting them to good use here.”

Suhail Pasha trying to improve in all aspects of the game

Training alongside international footballers has put Suhail Pasha in good stead ahead of the commencement of the league. The learnings, in his own words, have been extraordinary and Suhail Pasha said he hopes to learn a lot from watching international players go around in their business. He explained:

“Their lifestyle is vastly different from ours. That’s something I wish to learn more about. The way they are disciplined, the way they maintain their bodies, their fitness levels, and their calmness during matches are something that I wish I could imbibe very quickly. Apart from these, their dribbling skills, their passes are extremely skillful.”

Read: Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic says foreign players are integral to a club's success

Suhail Pasha also credits Chennaiyin FC for improving his game knowledge. He explained:

“I wasn’t that matured when I was playing in Chennaiyin FC’s B team. I grew in confidence when I played for Chennai City FC and now with Chennaiyin FC, I am much better in understanding the situation of the game.”

“This is also something that I have learnt from the foreign players on how to play in different circumstances, thinking about the balance of the game at that point of time. I am still learning by the day, but this has been an enriching experience.”

Giving an insight into how much he has improved with respect to the situation of the game, Suhail Pasha explained:

“I have learnt that one wrong move from me can impact the whole team and their plans. Football is not a one-man game and I have realized that one should stick to the game plan at all times.”

Father’s influence on Pasha

It is extremely easy to get carried away with expert advice and motivation when it is available in abundance in close quarters, like how it is for Pasha. While his celebrated father mans the sidelines, dishing out a barrage of instructions, Suhail Pasha tries his best not to put a foot wrong on the field.

“I would feel very proud when many people come and tell me that my father was an inspiration for them. The level and the quality he dished out for India was very good. I have heard from many people on how my father used to score goals, and I hope to take at least one feather from his book.”

“He is 100% a coach on the field. He is extremely professional and tells me what to do and what not to do, like a coach, along with the others. The meetings with him are completely professional and I deem it an honor to be alongside him.”

Suhail Pasha hopes to be the versatile player that the team wants from him.

“I don’t want to be that player who plays in a fixed position. I want to be a player who is adaptable to various positions and situations. During the off-season, my father and I watch games on TV (either the English Premier League or La Liga) and he explains a lot on positions and how the ball is taken and their game plans. That helps me a long way in these times with Chennaiyin FC.”

Also Read

With the Indian Super League season round the corner, Pasha hopes to make every minute of his association with Chennaiyin FC count and hopes to ultimately realize the dream of playing for India.

Also read: Vladimir Koman open to playing any role in Chennaiyin FC

Edited by S Chowdhury