Sunil Chhetri turns 38: The Indian captain's 5 best moments for the national team

In the summer of 2005, a 20-year-old Sunil Chhetri broke into the Indian footballing scene, scoring his first international goal against Pakistan in a friendly at Ayub National Stadium, Quetta.

Seventeen years, 83 international goals, and countless emotions later, the youngster from Secunderabad is now the heartbeat of the entire nation.

Chhetri turned 38 on Wednesday, August 3. It wouldn't be hyperbole to say that he has defined Indian football for an entire generation. But even as he grows a year older and wiser, Sunil's shoulders haven't stooped down an inch.

The talismanic striker still proudly carries the burden of expectations of millions of people with a humble smile.

For years, there has been speculation concerning the date when Chhetri will decide to hang up his boots. But the skipper continues to be the fiercest Blue Tiger whenever he dons the Indian outfit. After serving the nation for 17 long years, the least the skipper has earned is to bring down the curtain on this historical journey at his own will.

Hence, rather than focusing on conjecture about an Indian footballing future without Chhetri on his birth anniversary, let's look back at his most iconic moments for the national team.

#1 Hope of hope - 2007 Nehru Cup

Just over a year after his appointment, head coach Bob Houghton faced the first real challenge of his tenure in the 2007 Nehru Cup. The Blue Tigers started out their campaign against a young Cambodian team. Right from the first whistle, India established themselves as the clear favorites in the game.

Chhetri, a more timid-looking version then, was leading the attacking line alongside Bhaichung Bhutia. In the dying minutes of the game, the prolific forward sent waves across the Ambedkar Stadium with two quickfire goals. The first came from a delicate chip from outside the box, while he doubled his tally with a first-time header.

Chhetri continued his goalscoring form. In the next game against Syria, he bagged the opening goal but the hosts eventually went on to suffer a 3-2 defeat. He scored again in the subsequent encounter against Kyrgyzstan.

In the finals, India squared off against Syria yet again. Although Chhetri didn't score in the game, he was involved in the build-up to Pappachen Pradeep's winning goal. India became the first champions of the tournament since 1997.

#2 Welcome to greatness - India vs Tajikistan, AFC Challenge Cup 2008 final

When India entered the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, Houghton's side were hoping to break into the Asian Cup for the first time since 1984.

In the summit clash, the Blue Tigers faced Tajikistan at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

Chhetri's display that night would go on to define a generation of Indian football that was still at a nascent stage then.

The diminutive striker scored a scintillating hat-trick in the national capital, where he grew up. The hosts eventually won the game by a 4-1 margin and bagged the title.

#3 The Dark Knight Rises - Intercontinental Cup 2018

After not playing any international matches, India had reached their lowest FIFA ranking position of 173 by March 2015. The country was losing its footing steadily among the Asian footballing nations.

However, Stephen Constantine managed to revive some of the lost splendor during his second stint. In the Intercontinental Cup, India started as the clear favorites to conquer the title, and like he did for many years, Chhetri was leading the attacking line. He scored his third international hat-trick against Chinese Taipei in the opening game.

Then, in his 100th international match, which was against Kenya, he scored a second-half penalty before setting up Jeje Lalpekhlua's goal. He soon completed his brace with a chip over the keeper. The African team had no answer to Chhetri's shrewd movement. Not that night, nor six days later in the final.

The talismanic striker added two more goals to his tally against Kenya in the summit clash as India went on to win the Intercontinental Cup.

#4 The legacy continues - India vs Thailand, AFC Asian Cup 2019

Despite failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018, the Blue Tigers managed to book a berth in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

In arguably one of the most crucial string of matches in Indian footballing history, Chhetri shouldered the weight of guiding India to its first ever victory in the tournament in 55 years.

The Blue Tigers caught Thailand by surprise and Ashique Kuruniyan earned a penalty early in the first half. Chhetri stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted it with an ice-cool calmness.

Although Thailand equalized before half-time, India roared back in the second half. The skipper restored India's lead right after the break. India went on to register their biggest ever win at the Asian Cup.

Although they failed to continue their form into the next two group stage matches, India's statement victory against Thailand personified a sense of what could've been.

#5 A silent guardian - The plea to the fans in 2018

Although India thrashed Chinese Taipei in the opening game of the Intercontinental Cup 2018, fans didn't turn in numbers to cheer the team forward.

So in a video posted on his social media handle, a vulnerable, earnest Chhetri made an emotional appeal to football fans across the country, asking them to fill the stadiums and support the national team.

Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. https://t.co/fcOA3qPH8i

His words resonated with millions and the fans flocked in numbers to the stadiums in the following game. It created a movement. Whether it has had a larger impact, only the future will tell. But Chhetri that day struck a chord with many who wouldn't have cared for a game of football otherwise.

Chhetri's legacy in Indian football is forever sealed, not just by the sheer numbers, the awards, or the glory but what he stood for. Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar in his song 'Poetic Justice' asked, "If I told you that a flower bloomed in a dark room, would you trust it?"

Indian footballing fans would definitely trust it. Because they've seen a great man grow and bloom into the legend he is. Chhetri thrived during a period of nothingness in Indian football. Even as their rankings plummeted, the fans stopped caring, and the results dried down, Chhetri continued to push the national team ahead. Without a clear end in sight.

Whenever that dreaded day comes and Chhetri decides to hang up those golden boots, he'll be one of the very few in the country to have left the sport in a better position than he found it in.

