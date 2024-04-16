Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2024: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2024 will be held in four phases followed by the semi-finals and the summit clash of the competition.

All matches of the competition will take place at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. A total of 32 teams will compete across eight groups of four teams each.

Phase 1 will be played from April 12 to 19, with Group C and Group E matches taking place. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Punjab will compete in Group E, while Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Karnataka, and Jharkhand are pitted in Group C of the competition.

The winner of Group C will face Group E in the quarter-final match on April 19.

The second phase will be played from April 21 to 28, while the third phase will take place from May 2 to 9. The final phase will commence on May 11 and will conclude on May 18.

Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Manipur are pitted in Group A. Meanwhile, Chattisgarh, Pondicherry, Goa, and Delhi are drawn in Group B, while Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat will compete in Group D.

Group F consists of Rajasthan, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra, while Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh form Group G. Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar are the four teams who'll compete in Group H of the competition.

The winner of Group A will play the winner of Group H in the second quarter-final match on April 28. The winner of Group B will face the winner of Group F, while the Group G winner will take on the Group F winner in the third and fourth quarter-final matches.

The last two quarter-final matches are scheduled for May 9 and May 18. The semi-final matches will be played on May 20, while the summit clash of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2024 is slated to be held on May 22.

Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here is the full schedule of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2024:

Phase 1

Friday, April 12

Match 1 - West Bengal vs Tamil Nadu, 7:30 AM

Match 2 - Uttarakhand vs Punjab, 3:30 PM

Saturday, April 13

Match 3 - Uttar Pradesh vs Ladakh, 7:30 AM

Match 4 - Karnataka vs Jharkhand, 3:30 PM

Sunday, April 14

Match 5 - Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand, 7:30 AM

Match 6 - Punjab vs West Bengal, 3:30 PM

Monday, April 15

Match 7 - Ladakh vs Karnataka, 7:30 AM

Match 8 - Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, 3:30 PM

Tuesday, April 16

Match 9 - West Bengal vs Uttarakhand, 7:30 AM

Match 10 - Punjab vs Tamil Nadu, 3:30 PM

Wednesday, April 17

Match 11 - Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, 7:30 AM

Match 12 - Jharkhand vs Ladakh, 3:30 PM

Friday, April 19

Match 13 (Quarter-Final 1) - Group E winners vs Group C winners QF1, 7:30 AM

Phase 2

Sunday, April 21

Match 14 - Chandigarh vs Manipur, 7:30 AM

Match 15 - Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha, 3:30 PM

Monday, April 22

Match 16 - Sikkim vs Andaman & Nicobar, 7:30 AM

Match 17 - Telangana vs Bihar, 3:30 PM

Tuesday, April 23

Match 18 - Manipur vs Himachal Pradesh, 7:30 AM

Match 19 - Odisha vs Chandigarh, 3:30 PM

Wednesday, April 24

Match 20 - Andaman & Nicobar vs Telangana, 7:30 AM

Match 21 - Bihar vs Sikkim, 3:30 PM

Thursday, April 25

Match 22 - Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh, 7:30 AM

Match 23 - Odisha vs Manipur, 3:30 PM

Friday, April 26

Match 24 - Sikkim vs Telangana, 7:30 AM

Match 25 - Bihar vs Andaman & Nicobar, 3:30 PM

Sunday, April 21

Match 26 (Quarter-Final 2) - Group A winners vs Group H winners QF2, 7:30 AM

Phase 3

Thursday, May 2

Match 27 - Chhattisgarh vs Delhi, 7:30 AM

Match 28 - Pondicherry vs Goa, 3:30 PM

Friday, May 3

Match 29 - Kerala vs Gujarat, 7:30 AM

Match 30 - Haryana vs Andhra Pradesh, 3:30 PM

Saturday, May 4

Match 31 - Delhi vs Pondicherry, 7:30 AM

Match 32 - Goa vs Chhattisgarh, 3:30 PM

Sunday, May 5

Match 33 - Gujarat vs Haryana, 7:30 AM

Match 34 - Andhra Pradesh vs Kerala, 3:30 PM

Monday, May 6

Match 35 - Chhattisgarh vs Pondicherry, 7:30 AM

Match 36 - Goa vs Delhi, 3:30 PM

Tuesday, May 7

Match 37 - Kerala vs Haryana, 7:30 AM

Match 38 - Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat, 3:30 PM

Thursday, May 9

Match 39 (Quarter-Final 3) - Group B winners vs Group D winners QF 3, 7:30 AM

Phase 4

Saturday, May 11

Match 40 - Tripura vs Arunachal Pradesh, 7:30 AM

Match 41 - Madhya Pradesh vs Assam, 3:30 PM

Sunday, May 12

Match 42 - Rajasthan vs Maharashtra, 7:30 AM

Match 43 - Mizoram vs Meghalaya, 3:30 PM

Monday, May 13

Match 44 - Arunachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, 7:30 AM

Match 45 - Assam vs Tripura, 3:30 PM

Tuesday, May 14

Match 46 - Maharashtra vs Mizoram, 7:30 AM

Match 47 - Meghalaya vs Rajasthan, 3:30 PM

Wednesday, May 15

Match 48 - Tripura vs Madhya Pradesh, 7:30 AM

Match 49 - Assam vs Arunachal Pradesh, 3:30 PM

Thursday, May 16

Match 50 - Rajasthan vs Mizoram, 7:30 AM

Match 51 - Meghalaya vs Maharashtra, 3:30 PM

Saturday, May 17

Match 52 (Quarter-Final 4) - Group G winners vs Group F winners QF 4, 7:30 AM

Monday, May 20

Semi-Final 1 - Winner of Quarter-Final 1 vs Winner of Quarter-Final 2, 7:30 AM

Semi-Final 2 - Winner of Quarter-Final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-Final 4, 3:30 PM

Wednesday, May 22

Final - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 3:30 PM

Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2024: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2024 will be live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel and TGS LIVE YouTuube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback