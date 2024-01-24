Syria 0 vs 1 India: 3 things India could have done better | AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

India lost to Syria 0-1 in their penultimate Group B encounter of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, on Tuesday (January 23).

It was a crucial game for both sides as both of the teams could still make the Round of 16 with a victory. Given the prize at hand, the game promised to be a mouth-watering clash.

Syria have an advantage as far as qualifying for the knockout stage is concerned, given they played a draw against Uzbekistan in their opening game.

Igor Stimac's side (India) came into the game having lost to Uzbekistan while Syria came into the game having lost to Australia in their previous game.

The game started on a nervous note for India as Rahul Bheke was booked in the initial few minutes of the game. Naorem Mahesh Singh made an impressive move inside the box, beating his man and unleashing a powerful shot from a narrow angle. But his shot was saved by Ahmad Madanieh.

Both sides had their share of chances in the first half but failed to utilize them. The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

India made a change in the second half, replacing Naorem Mahesh Singh with Udanta Singh in the wings. The Blue Tigers were dealt with a huge blow as they were forced to replace Sandesh Jhingan at the start of the second half due to an injury.

Syria started taking control of the game and created more and more chances. Hector Cuper introduced 2017's Asian player of the year Omar Khrbin in the second half. Khrbin's introduction changed the dynamics of the game completely.

It was Khrbin's strike in the 76th minute that turned out to be the deciding factor of the game. With the victory, Syria qualified for the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time.

The scoreboard read 1-0 in favor of Syria and India were eliminated from the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 without a single point and without having scored a single goal.

On that note, let's take a look at three things India could have done better in the game against Syria.

#3 India should have done more in attack and creativity

Sunil Chhetri was poor during the AFC Asian Cup (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Igor Stimac started the game with Apuia and Deepak Tangri as the central midfielders and Mahesh and Chhangte as the wingers. Chhetri and Manvir were the two forwards.

What this approach meant for the Blue Tigers was that they lacked a creative player in central midfield and too much was dependent on the creativity of the wingers.

What was evident in the game was India lacked attacks from the center of the park. Also lacking a proper ball-playing midfielder hampered the Blue Tigers which led to the side giving away the ball cheaply in midfield.

Had India used the resources on the bench in a better manner, maybe the result would have been different. Sunil Chhetri's form was also a cause of concern for the side.

#2 Igor Stimac's tactics

Playing Subhasish Bose and Akash Mishra together backfired for Igor (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Igor Stimac's tactics will be questioned after the game. It started with the team selection. Igor started with Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhinghan, Subhasish Bose, and Akash Mishra in defense and this is where it all seemed to go haywire for India. Along with the defense line, the Blue Tigers opted for Apuia and Deepak Tangri in central midfield, giving the side a more defensive shape in the game.

Playing Rahul Bheke as the right back had its implications as the Mumbai City FC defender was booked within the first few minutes of the game.

When Sandesh Jhingan got injured at the start of the second half, it would have been better to go for a like-for-like change, but Stimac brought on Nikhil Poojari and played Rahul Bheke as center-back. Bheke and Bose as a center-back pair haven't been tested much and it showed on the pitch. Had Stimac brought on Mehtab or Nunga, it would have been a better choice.

Also not using Brandon and replacing Mahesh with Udanta will be questioned. Igor also stated that Sahal isn't fully fit but still playing him while Brandon and Liston were on the bench are questions that will linger in the minds of the Blue Tigers fans.

#1 The attitude and approach towards the AFC Asian Cup for India

India needed a more positive approach towards the AFC Asian Cup (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Even the most optimistic of fans of the Indian National team will agree that the Blue Tigers, under Igor Stimac, didn't go into the premier Asian football tournament in the right shape and approach. Fans often heard the coach complain about the preparations and camps.

These complaints have hampered the team's approach in a way. It was evident after the side conceded on Tuesday. The players dropped their shoulders and it looked like a lost cause even when there were ample minutes to play and win the game.

There was a widely seen problem of lack of composure present within the team. The communication between the defense and attack also looked poor.

Had India approached the game with a more open mind, maybe the performance in the Asian Cup would have been better.