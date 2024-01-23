Syria vs India: Preview, team news, and more for AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash

With the elusive carrot of knockout qualification dangling in front of them, the Indian men's national team will embark on their final Group B clash in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 against Syria on Tuesday, January 23.

After a heartbreaking 0-2 defeat at the hands of heavyweight Australia in their tournament opener, the Blue Tigers slumped to a humbling 3-0 loss against Uzbekistan. Now, Igor Stimac's men are left without a single on the board and their hopes of making it through to the Round of 16 are hanging by a thread.

But an unlikely victory against Syria might be able to completely switch the narrative and their fortunes. India will be eyeing the possibility to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Syria, however, are no pushovers as they have established in the last two fixtures. The Hector Cuper-led team held Uzbekistan to a draw, before losing 0-1 to Australia, and have a single point on the board.

Syria vs India: Match details of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash

Match: Syria vs India, Group B, Round 3, AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Timings: 5:00 pm IST, Tuesday, January 23.

Syria vs India: Team news for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 fixture

After missing out on the services of a few crucial players in their Round 2 fixture, Igor Stimac revealed in the pre-match press conference that India will have a fully fit squad at their disposal. He also mentioned that Sahal Abdul Samad, who was nursing an injury and is yet to feature in the tournament, is available for selection. Meanwhile, Syria will have a full-strength squad for the final group-stage clash.

Syria vs India: Head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns on six occasions, with India winning three times and the Syrians have edged past on two occasions. Only a single fixture between the teams has ended in a draw.

Matches played: 6

India wins: 3

Syria wins: 2

Draws: 1

Syria vs India: Broadcast detail for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match

The Blue Tigers' match-up against Syria in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the JioCinema app and website on Tuesday, January 23. The match will be telecast on Sports18.