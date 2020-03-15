Thane City FC brings Best Of Football to Parents in a Workshop

Thane City FC got football industry Experts, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran and Anju Turambekar, to Thane, to interact with parents and children on careers in Football.

THANE, March 15, 2020: Thane City Football Club conducted a Parents Workshop, in a one of a kind opportunity for Parents and Children to interact with industry icons, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, President of Football Delhi and Anju Turambekar, AFC Grassroots Panel Member.

The workshop covered multiple topics, right from Student Training to Right to Play, with Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran spoke on Football Development and Role of Parents, and Anju Turambekar was covering Women Empowerment in Sports, Player Development and Training. They also were a part of the panel discussion, taking questions from parents.

Speaking about the workshop, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, said, “This is an excellent initiative to involve parents in Football Development, and such activities especially help players develop, as parental involvement Is a crucial pillar in the football ecosystem. Such workshops will not only help Football in Thane but across Maharashtra.”

Anju Turambekar said on occasion, “I appreciate the way Thane City FC has started with the Parents Workshop, as it is imperative for co-ordination to exist between coaches and parents, to develop Football. It is great to see parents come out in such hard times.”

Prashant Singh, President of Thane City FC, said, “The Parents Workshop for us is the first step towards our long term goals and vision and a key aspect of developing a platform for community engagement. Through events and workshops like this, we would like to bring together Thane City as a community and create a platform for all-round development of Football.”