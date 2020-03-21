Thane City FC Partners With Nivia Sports In A Two Year Deal

Thane City Football Club announced a two year deal with Nivia Sports for sportswear.

Thane City FC, are proud to partner with such a prestigious and historic sportswear brand.

Thane City Football Club announced a two year deal with Nivia Sports for sportswear partnership.

MUMBAI, March 19, 2020: Nivia Sports was announced as Thane City FC’s Official Sportswear Partner for a couple of seasons, 2020-21 and 2021-22. As a part of the deal, Nivia will supply Thane City FC with jerseys and kits, for all teams, including their Senior team, Youth teams and all Soccer School centres across Thane.

Nivia Sports have been supporting Indian football through partnerships with the Indian Super League, I-League, ATK and Jamshedpur FC and Thane City FC is proud to join such an elite group of partners.

Prashant J Singh, President of Thane City FC, said on the occasion, “We are proud to partner with an organisation, which has a history of supporting sports in India, over the last century, and which has supported multiple football clubs, across India, in recent years.”

Nivia Sports was founded in 1934 and has since then partnered with the who’s who of Indian football. It has been one of the active figures in the development of Indian football brands and clubs.

Tying up with such a major brand in India is a huge step in the right direction for this new and upcoming club. Hopefully, the partnership is fruitful for both parties in the long-run.