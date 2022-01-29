East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan - 3 best Kolkata derbies of the 21st century

The Kolkata Derby (East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan), famously known as the "Boro Match" is one of the biggest sporting events to take place in the city of Kolkata. The entire city, on the occasion of the derby, is drenched with enthusiasm and the fans of the respective teams draped in their team's colors.

Both sides represent a specific class of Bengalis. Mohun Bagan represents the people from the western half of Bengal and are known as "Ghotis". East Bengal represents those from the eastern half and are addressed as "Bangals".

The Kolkata Derby decides which half gets the bragging rights in the city and this continues until the next encounter. This sporting extravaganza dates back 100 years when the two sides first met in August 8,1921 in the Coochbehar Cup.

The first time the two sides met in a league competition was on May 28, 1925. The two giants met in the Calcutta Football League at the Mohun Bagan ground where East Bengal clinched victory courtesy of a solitary goal by Nepal Chakraborty.

News report by the Statesman on the first official Kolkata Derby that was held on May 28, 1925 (Image Courtesy: Wikipedia)

Since their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) the records have tilted towards the Green and Maroon brigade. ATK Mohun Bagan has trumped arch-rivals SC East Bengal in all their meetings in the competition. The duo will meet again in the return leg on January 29, 2021.

Keeping in mind the magnitude of the epic event, Sportskeeda has decided to shed some light on the three best derbies that have been played in the 21st century.

#3 East Bengal 3 Mohun Bagan 1 (National Football League, March 22, 2000)

Mohun Bagan had already won the National Football League (precursor of the I-League) before this match. But against the hopes of supporters in Green and Maroon, East Bengal came out on top against the winners of the league title.

Defender Falguni Dutta scored twice while Ghanian striker Jackson Agyapong added a third to spoil the mood of the Bagan fans.

Bagan legend Jose Ramirez Barreto pulled one back for the Mariners. The significance of this clash lies in the fact that the match ended with Mohun Bagan supporters burning the flags and the club emblem in disgust.

#2 Mohun Bagan 4 East Bengal 3 (Calcutta Football League, August 17, 2007)

This match had an interesting talking point. Subrata Bhattacharya, who has been a lifelong servant of Mohun Bagan as a player and hadn't looked the other way, was in the East Bengal dugout as their coach.

Mohun Bagan swept away East Bengal in the first half as the scoreline read 3-0 after 45 minutes. It gave hopes to Bagan fans that they might be able draw revenge on the 5-0 defeat they faced at the 1975 IFA Shield Final.

Goals came from PC Lalawmpuia, Jose Ramirez Barreto and S. Venkatesh put Bagan 3-0 up in the first half. But East Bengal players came out guns blazing in the second half.

Alvito D'Cunha scored twice within 16 minutes of the resumption but a mistake by the East Bengal defense allowed Venkatesh to score the fourth goal, making it 4-2. A spot-kick by Edmilson reduced the margin to 4-3 but that is how the scoreboard looked at the end of 90 minutes.

#1 East Bengal 3 Mohun Bagan 5 (I-League 2009-19 1st leg, October 25, 2009)

It was a match between the two sides in a disappointing position desperate to make amends to better their state in the I-League. It was an encounter that saw 90 minutes of end-to-end drama.

Mohun Bagan left the field with the bragging rights after 90 minutes. One player's miss became another's glory. Baichung Bhutia had to be left out after picking up an injury while Jose Ramirez Barreto shone through a dazzling performance in his 56-minute stay on the pitch.

It was the Red and Gold Brigade who struck first. Nirmal Chhetri scored from a Renedy Singh corner amidst a crowd of Mohun Bagan defenders who were mere bystanders.

Edeh Chidi has promised to score after the striker missed his mark multiple times in the last CFL match. In the 17th minute, right back Surkumar Singh received the ball near the center and made a darting run past East Bengal defenders. He cut inside the box and and placed the ball for Chidi who finished it off clinically.

Karim Bencharifa's gamble with rookie Manish Mathani paid off as the player collected a poorly cleared ball and sent in a low shot that went in after an error from Abhra Mondal. The third goal happened when Barreto sent in a well-measured cross into the box only for Edeh Chidi to finish with a strong header.

Both goalkeepers had a bad day in between the sticks. Young Shilton Paul was no less. The Bagan custodian failed to stop Yakubu's shot in the 34th minute. Subhas Bhowmick's side restored parity just before both teams went into the dressing room. Renedy Singh's free-kick brushed off Yakubu's head and went into the net just before the break.

With the score at 3-3, Edeh Chidi decided on changing the story with two more goals in the 46th and 65th minute. Chidi turned out to be the hero of the match.

Edited by Diptanil Roy